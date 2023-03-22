Home

Chaitri Navratri 2023 Day 1, March 22: Worship Goddess Shailputri, Know Puja Vidhi, Fast Time, Mantra

Chaitri Navratri 2023: Day 1 of the Navratras is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, who is also known as ‘Hemavati’.

Navratri 2020 Day 1, March 22: Chaitra Navaratri 2023 commences on March 21, and the nine-day Hindu festival will end with Ram Navami on March 30. It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

Chaitri Navratri 2023: Who is Maa Shailputri?

As today is the first day, goddess Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, is worshipped. Goddess Durga was born in the house of the king of mountains, so she is called Shailaputri (daughter of the mountains). She is always seen riding on Nandi bull. Goddess Shailaputri is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

Devotees call Maa Shailaputri with names like Sati, Bhavani, Parvati or Hemavati. According to Hindu mythology, in her previous birth, Sati’s father Daksha Prajapati was a proud king who never accepted her decision of marrying Lord Shiva. He organised a yagya and didn’t invite Lord Shankar and when Sati reached to question him, he insulted her husband. Sati couldn’t tolerate her husband’s insult and immolated herself. The goddess has a crescent moon on her forehead, two hands, carrying a Trishul (trident) in right hand and a lotus flower in left hand. She is the goddess of the Muladhara Chakra or the Root Chakra, who upon awakening begins her journey upwards. Shailputri is associated with crimson red colour.

Chaitri Navratri 2023 Day 1 Mantra:

According to Drik Panchang, if you want to invoke the goddess and seek her blessings, you will have to chant the following mantra:

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”

Chaitri Navratri 2023 Day 1 Puja Vidhi:

For the first day of Navratri on March 22, ghatasthapana muhurat, as per Drik Panchang, is from 06:23 AM to 07:32 AM. Ghatasthapana muhurat falls on the pratipada tithi which starts at 10:52 PM on March 21, 2023 and ends at 08:20 PM on March 22, 2023.











