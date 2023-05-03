Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen, Gurgaon Serves One of The Juiciest Momos And Tibetan Dishes to Delight Your Taste Buds

Home

Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen Restaurant Review: A Traditional and Delicious Himalayan Cuisine Experience in The Heart of Gurgaon

Do you crave authentic Himalayan/Tibetan food in Delhi? Want to experience them without spending on travel? You can try them right here in Gurgaon! Yes, you read that right. We recently had the pleasure of dining at Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub, and were pleasantly surprised by the experience. The restaurant has a traditional decor that creates a peaceful and calming atmosphere. The entrance with the Tibetan prayer flags itself looks like a gateway to these destinations. There are mini prayer wheels decorated on the top and the brick walls are adorned with pieces that bring in the Tibetan vibe.

Talking about the food, the menu offers a wide range of dishes, with a focus on non-vegetarian options. Yeti serves you the most authentic and delicious Ladakhi momos, laphing, and Tibetan platters. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available.

If you’re a fan of momos or dim sums, then you simply have to try their chicken, mutton and pork ones. These little parcels of goodness are stuffed with either chicken or mutton, and when you take a bite, you’ll be treated to an explosion of juicy flavors. One of the unique things about these dim sums is the thin layer of bubble that surrounds the filling. When you take a bite, a splash of water comes out, creating a burst of flavors in your mouth.

The filling of the momos is well-spiced and flavorful, and the outer dough is soft and chewy. These momos are a true delight to eat, and you’ll find yourself wanting more with every bite. If you’re a fan of dim sums, then you’ll also appreciate the authentic flavors and textures of the Tibetan dim sums. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed!

One more dish that we ordered was Tibetan Platter 2 which consisted of gyuma, lowa, chicken dry fry, and spicy fried chicken with tingmo, which is a traditional steamed bread. The portion size was good, and it was light yet filling. The taste was also up to the mark, which is always a plus point. One special highlight of the meal was the Mandarin Orange iced tea 24-hour brew, which was a refreshing and unique drink that I would highly recommend.

For dessert, you must try their jhangora kheer and ragi barfi which were the cherry on top. Don’t forget to eat the chocolate dumplings called Yomari. They are sinful!

The service at Yeti was also noteworthy. The staff was friendly and attentive, providing good recommendations and answering our questions well. The price range for the dishes was reasonable, and we felt that it was worth the cost.

Where: Shop No. 102, 1st Floor, DLF Cyberhub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Time: 12 pm–12 am

Price: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

Rating: 4/5

Verdict: The food was well-prepared and delicious, the portion sizes were good, and the ambiance was peaceful. We would recommend this place to anyone who is looking to enjoy some Himalayan cuisine in Gurgaon.

