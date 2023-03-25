Home

Yoga Tips And Poses For Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women And Athletes

Different yoga poses, their benefits, and separate tips for senior citizens, pregnant women, and athletes. Check experts’ tips.

Yoga Tips and Poses: Whether it is a physical, emotional, or spiritual problem, yoga approaches each component scientifically and offers a cure that lasts rather than just a temporary fix. In addition to treating lifestyle diseases including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues, yoga also is great for pregnant women, athletes, senior citizens, etc. Yoga will ensure you maintain self-discipline while keeping you mentally alert and agile. Practice these asanas as per your requirements for good health, improved immunity, strength, and overall well-being.

Yoga for Seniors

Samasthithi/Tadasana

• Stand straight with your heels together.

• Engage your abdominals and relax your shoulders.

• Take about 5-8 breaths here while actively engaging your lower body

• Close your eyes to improve balance

• It’s an effective pose for seniors to improve their posture Vrikshasana

• Stand straight with your heels together.

• Engage your abdominals and relax your shoulders.

• Lift any one leg and place the foot on the other wherever comfortable (inner thigh, calf, ankle etc)

• Palms can be joined in front of the chest

• Repeat the same with the other leg Vajrasana

• Come to a kneeling position – use a cushion or do it on a soft surface

• Rest your pelvis on your heels

• Keep your palms on your knees or thighs

• Straighten your back and look ahead

Benefits of yoga for seniors

You can begin practising yoga at any age, which is only one of its many advantages. You can lower your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, deteriorating memory, unsteady balance, or any physical disability by practising yoga. Yoga keeps you upbeat and eliminates any mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety. Enjoy healthier bone and joint health, more energy throughout the day, and better moods.

Yoga during Pregnancy

Vrikshasana

• Stand straight with your heels together.

• Engage your abdominals and relax your shoulders.

• Lift any one leg and place the foot on the other wherever comfortable (inner thigh, calf, ankle, etc)

• Palms can be joined in front of the chest

• Repeat the same with the other leg Vajrasana

• Come to a kneeling position – use a cushion or do it on a soft surface

• Rest your pelvis on your heels

• Keep your palms on your knees or thighs

• Straighten your back and look ahead Baddha Konasana

• Sit down and fold both legs

• Join the soles of your feet together

• Gently lower your knees

• Stay here and breathe

Benefits of yoga for pregnancy

Not only is yoga seen as safe during pregnancy, but it is also a varied kind of exercise. Yoga promotes flexibility, mental clarity, and focused breathing to combat the physical discomfort that pregnant women experience. Pregnant women and their unborn children can benefit from prenatal yoga.

Yoga for Athletes

Chaturanga Dandasana

Start in plank pose. Breathe out as you slowly lower your body into half a push-up. Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor. Keep your elbows touching the sides of your ribs. Maintain a tightening of the shoulders. Hold the stance for 10 to 15 seconds. Chakrasana

Lie on your back, and place both palms next to your ears. Fold your legs and gently inhale to lift up the pelvis. Straighten the arms. Padahasthasana

Stand straight and gently fold forward as you exhale. Place both palms next to the feet if possible. If not, reach with your fingertips.

Benefits of yoga for athletes

Athletes perform whole-body cardiovascular workouts like running, jumping, and swimming. All of the body’s primary muscle groups are used during their activities. Athletes put their bodies to the test in a variety of ways, which calls for tremendous strength, stamina, endurance, agility, and flexibility.

— inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Yoga and Spiritual Leader











