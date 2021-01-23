FC Goa to Scout Local Youth From Kolkata Via Club’s Soccer Camps

FC Goa today announced that the Club’s National Soccer Camps Online program, supported by RB Leipzig, will be made available to the local youth from Kolkata in the shape of three programs . Designed for ages 6-18, participants can now enroll for any of the three programs based on their likes, interests and preferences.

The three programs launched are, viz. Beginner Free, Beginner Standard and Beginner Max.

“We are proud to announce the next phase of National Soccer Camps Online – supported by RB Leipzig. This program will help children accomplish their goals with the help of quality football coaching and will allow them to learn as per their convenience through an online medium,” said FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur.

“Our partnership with RB Leipzig will ensure that football enthusiasts around the country get access to the best in class and achieve their footballing aspirations, while also benefiting from all round development.”

RB Leipzig Technical Director, Christopher Vivell also praised the launch of FC Goa National Soccer Camps Online.

“This is a landmark day for all involved with the National Soccer Camps Online program. We at RB Leipzig envisage to create the talents of tomorrow and are committed to our partnership with FC Goa to ensure that children are offered the best possible tools to succeed.”

“We are confident that this program will help build the future and allow the kids to express themselves freely. We wish all the participants the very best of luck.”

The National Soccer Camp Online is the first step in the strategic partnership between FC Goa and RB Leipzig. It is a one-of-a-kind initiative where children can learn the basics of football from the comfort of their home in a structured manner, from anywhere in the country.

The Beginner Free program includes 20 training videos, 2 special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches, and 1 value add session per month. The value-add session will consist of sessions with experts in the field of nutrition, injury management, tactics etc. This particular package is free of cost and anyone can enroll for the same.

The Beginner Standard monthly program includes 20 training videos, 6 special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches and 2 value add sessions. In addition, there will also be 2 coach interactions, 2 masterclasses with FC Goa players and coaches, and a month-long training plan. This package costs Rs. 1750 for a month and is available for enrollment.

Lastly, a 3-month Beginner Max program gets participants not only all the benefits of the Beginner Standard package but also a free RB Leipzig & FC Goa co-branded National Soccer Camps jersey. This package costs Rs. 5250, is applicable for three months, and is available for enrollment.

FC Goa Junior Members will also get an additional 10% discount. The Junior Membership gives children an unparalleled access to FC Goa with player interactions, a free jersey & much more. More information can be found at fcgoa.in/junior.

The Beginner Standard & Max programs have limited availability, which will be reserved on a first-come-first-served basis. The National Soccer Camps Online will begin on 15 February 2021 and registrations will only be accepted till 10 February 2021.

To enroll for any of the packages mentioned above, visit https://soccercamps.fcgoa.in/courses and stand a chance to fulfill your footballing dreams.

For more information on the FC Goa National Soccer Camps Online program, visit https://soccercamps.fcgoa.in/home and for all exclusive updates on the program, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook – @fcgsoccercamps.

About FC Goa

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL – reaching 3 semi-finals and 2 finals in 6 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals.

Co-owned by Mr Jaydev Mody, Mr Akshay Tandon and Mr Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of Indian few Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. It’s U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and nationally. The system has produced recognizable talents like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more. The Gaurs are also the Champions of the GFA U20 & GFA U18 Leagues and the winners of the Goa Professional League in 2018/19.