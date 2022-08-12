Clean Air School Championship by SwitchON Foundation

Leading schools from across eastern India will take part in a major initiative in the form of a competitive challenge launched by SwitchON Foundation towards curbing air pollution and taking climate action.

The initiative will be launched at a webinar organized on the occasion. Leading principals and teachers from various schools will join the initiative. As part of the programme, winning schools will get awarded with solar rooftop power plants, rainwater harvesting kits etc.

The Clean Air Youth Leaders Program initiative aims at making students aware of the clean air and environment related hazards we are facing and give them an idea of practical environment friendly activities that they can take up even at their own homes. The aim is also to make future generations aware of the urgent need for attention for both clean air and environment.

Acknowledging that access to clean air has recently been recognized as a human right and following 29,000 children globally calling on the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) to acknowledge their right to clean air, our Clean Air Youth Leaders Program supports children, school goers, college students and health professionals to advocate for clean air.

Shri Vinay Jaju, MD, SwitchON Foundation said, “We are happy to launch the programme, through this children and young adults will be empowered to take positive action by sensitisatizing the citizens, mobilizing the media, policymakers & stakeholders. Additionally, they will deal with the problem by launching city-specific actions that focus on the problem of air pollution in their neighborhood. The mobilization of educational institutes will help them take up activities with their students, which would motivate the younger generation to nurture environment-friendly habits.”