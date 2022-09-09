Designs with Appealing Aesthetics

Bathrooms can be a stress-relieving haven where you can unwind, an energizing space that expresses your personality, or a bright, tidy place to begin and end your day. Whichever mood you prefer, the colors you choose play a huge role in achieving your desired effect, and this year’s bathroom color trends provide plenty of inspiration.

VitrA is a global leading bathroom manufacturer with a well-earned reputation for quality products that are superbly designed and aesthetically pleasing. VitrA’s in-house design team created the Sento and Metropole design line to be a modern range of sanitaryware suitable for use in multiple bathroom interiors, bringing quality and style to every bathroom!

The latest development in this popular design line is the introduction of coloured ceramics to the range, choose from the following options: Matt white, Matt taupe, Matt black or Glossy black. All finishes are supplier stocked apart from Glossy black which is made to order. These new colour options can be used to create a variety of contemporary bathroom interior design looks, the Matt Taupe is a little deeper and darker warm tone. Matt black can be used in industrial-inspired, or monochrome bathroom designs, for example, picking up on matching matt black brassware or other matt black elements in the room to tie the design together. Matt white creates a crisp modern feel which is a subtle contemporary update on standard polished glazed white ceramic. These matt surfaces are still smooth and polished making them easy to clean and resisting dirt and build up easily.

Every bathroom needs a splash of personality, and playful and colourful fixtures are ideal for expressing yourself. VitrA coloured faucets can add the perfect finishing touch to your bathroom and are designed to complement any space. They are easy to install and the main body of the mixers is made of brass construction, ensuring solid durability, further underpinned by the reassurance of a 10-year guarantee.

VitrA faucets are available in chrome, copper, matt black and brushed nickel and will instantly uplift your bathroom decor. Whether one is seeking something valuable or wants to add elegance to their bathrooms, VitrA faucets are for sure an impeccable investment for your space. VitrA faucet line includes Suit U, Suit L, Root, and Origin; now you can express your style in your bathroom with VitrA’s bold and colourful faucets.

