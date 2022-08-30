Signify partners with Samarthanam Trust to set up 10 computer labs for visually impaired students across India

With its continued commitment to creating brighter lives, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has partnered with Samarthanam Trust to set up 10 computer labs in blind schools across India, under its EcoLink Cares CSR Program. This initiative will enable more than 1,000 visually impaired students to improve their digital literacy and also access digital learning opportunities to support their school education, thereby preparing them for better career opportunities in the future.

Under this program, each school will be equipped with a modern computer lab featuring latest equipment and audio-visual aids. This will enable the visually impaired students to access E-Sugam Pustakaalaya, an online library that hosts more than 11 lakh digital audio book titles, to supplement their academic performance. Additionally, the company is also upgrading the overall infrastructure in these labs to ensure a more comfortable environment for children to learn, grow and explore.

The program was recently inaugurated by the company at an event organized at the Rashtriya Virjanand Andh Kanya Senior Secondary School in Vikaspuri, New Delhi.

Inaugurating the program, Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD of Signify, South Asia said, “At Signify, our vision is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light to create brighter lives and a better world. Our EcoLink Cares CSR program is very special, as it aims to gift the light of education to visually impaired students. We are thankful to Samarthanam Trust for supporting us in this cause and we hope to make a positive impact in the lives of these children.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mahantesh. G.K, Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled said, “Samarthanam Trust has been a pioneer in empowering people with disabilities since 1997 and it gives us immense pleasure to associate with Signify India in this new initiative. Our constant endeavor is to reach out to these visually impaired students to not only educate them but also empower them to live a life of dignity.”