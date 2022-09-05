Tata Motors makes India’s trucks smarter, safer and more efficient

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, once again creates new trucking history with the launch of India’s first CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck; introduction of a new-age, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and enrichment of its bestselling range of Prima, Signa and Ultra trucks with world-class features to enhance driving comfort. A new series of advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks were also launched to service the evolving multi-application needs, especially of the rapidly growing logistics and infrastructure sectors.

Speaking at India’s largest commercial vehicle launch, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Our trucks connect India and power the engine of the nation’s economy. As the industry leader, we are creating new paradigms of functionality, productivity, connectivity, safety and performance by continually introducing future-ready products, services and solutions. The trucks that we are launching today address the growing need for safer transportation with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts and tyre pressure monitoring. They also provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains. Every aspect of these trucks has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications. We are delighted to further strengthen our unmatched portfolio of commercial vehicles with these smart trucks that are designed to deliver best-in-class operating economics and superior comfort with enhanced connectivity. We continue to redefine transportation by ‘Delivering Progress’ to our customers, their drivers, the shippers and our country by making the logistics chain more efficient.”

Developed and innovatively engineered to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and construction transportation across segments and applications, the state-of-the-art trucks launched today further enhance Tata Motors’ established ‘Power of 6’ benefit proposition aimed at delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) driving fleet profitability.

Tata Motors Advantage: The M&HCV and I&LCV range of trucks from Tata Motors come equipped with Fleet Edge, the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. A bouquet of service offerings, Sampoorna Seva provides on-site support, Uptime Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair, Extended Warranty and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

Tata Motors continues to redefine transportation with innovations and introduction of new-age technologies, powertrains and aggregates to deliver maximum value to customers. Available in many fully-built body options of load bodies, tippers, tankers, bulkers and trailers, these M&HCV and I&LCV trucks cater to a wide range of goods movement and applications across diverse sectors – agriculture, cement, iron & steel, container, vehicle carrier, petroleum, chemical, water tankers, LPG, FMCG, white goods, perishables, construction, mining, municipal applications etc.

India’s first CNG powered M&HCV truck

USPs of the new CNG models · Most fuel-efficient gas engine in the segment delivers lowest cost of ownership· Driving range of up to 1,000km· Rich connectivity features· Multiple deck length options:o 19 tonne – 20ft and 32fto 28 tonne – 24ft and 32ft· Dual nozzles for fast filling

Following the success of its CNG portfolio of SCV, I&LCV and buses, Tata Motors introduces India’s first CNG-powered M&HCVs in the 28 and 19 tonne nodes. The all-new Signa CNG trucks offer the optimal combination of low operational costs, high durability and multiple-use applications resulting in higher profitability. These environment-friendly CNG models are also available with varied wheelbase and load deck length options and cowl option for cabin customisation. These models are powered by the proven 5.7-litre SGI engine generating peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm, come with a modular architecture and offer a range of up to 1,000 km

India’s First Truck with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Tata Motors is the pioneer in introducing safer and smarter vehicles in India. Since its launch in 2010, the top-of-the-line Tata Prima range has continually set benchmarks for comfort, styling, safety, ergonomics and ease of operations. Introduced in the new Prima is India’s first advanced driver active and passive safety features of Collision Mitigation System (CMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) developed with extensive validation, especially for Indian operating conditions. Vehicle also offers additional safety features like Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Key features of the new Prima and new Signa

· Three spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity· 7” advanced HMI touch screen integrated with advanced connectivity features· All-new instrument cluster· Easy-to-access switch panel

The new Prima range also comes with a more ergonomically redesigned cabin offering better driving comfort and with best-in-class conveniences and features for enhanced driver and vehicle safety. Thesepurposefulenhancements were made in collaboration with stakeholders across the entire logistics value chain with the objective of enabling higher productivity, especially during long hauls. An in-depth study was conducted to curate insights from transporters, drivers as well as end customers following which the design and engineering teams at Tata Motors worked holistically to add a range of cutting-edge technologies to create another new benchmark.

These enhancements will significantly lower accidents, increase driving comfort and facilitate safer cargo movement across the country.

7 new I&LCVs launched 1. LPK 610 with high ground clearance and H2LS brakes for effective braking with short stop distance2. LPT 709g XD with 5 sq.ft. added deck area and up to 10% higher fuel efficiency3. SK 710 tipper – 4 m³ body on trusted SFC platform4. Ultra T.12g with reliable 3.8-litre SGI turbocharged engine5. Ultra K.14 best-in-class comfort, air-conditioned cabin with highest grade-ability of 37%6. LPT 1512g with up to 10% better fuel efficiency along with highest CNG capacity7. Ultra T.16 Cx with proven 3.3-litre engine and comfortable Ultra cabin

New launches in I&LCV: Since conceptualising light trucks for the Indian market in 1986, Tata Motors I&LCV range has significantly grown in size, scale, presence and popularity. Renowned for their robust build, efficiency and the variety of applications they can be used for, Tata Motors I&LCV vehicles have helped enhance profit potential for customers. Offered with 4-18 tonne GVW, this range is the ideal choice for both last mile as well as medium to long haul with a variety of engine & cabin options befitting the duty cycle requirement.

The 7 new fuel-efficient diesel and CNG trucks and tippers, under the FE Series, offer better application-oriented solutions with more options of vehicle weight and deck lengths. Designed to enhance the profit potential of their owners as well as to improve the driveability and durability, these trucks incorporate key technological advancements including optimised drivelines, low viscous rear axle oil, e-viscous radiator fan, gearshift advisor and low rolling resistance tyres.