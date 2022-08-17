TECHNO INDIA GROUP PUBLIC SCHOOL GARIA INDEPENDENCE DAY PROGRAM 2022

Techno India Group Public School, Garia celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 15th August, 2022 in an innovative style. This august event was celebrated both inside the campus and beyond its boundaries.

Ten students of the school CBSE YUVA Tourism club and one nodal officer were invited to Victoria Memorial Hall by the Ministry of Tourism for the celebration of the Independence Day. Another group of ten students accompanied by teachers visited the TIG, Main Campus for a musical soiree igniting patriotic feelings.

The school campus was decorated in a traditional way with – alpona, tableau, kulo, chai bhar and artwork by students.

The program started with the welcoming of delegates with the traditional ‘maang tika’ by the student council members. This was followed by hoisting of the National Flag by the Principal- Ms. Tania Sen, the Co Chairman, Mrs. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury and the Special Invitees. National Anthem was sung by all present.

The theme of this year’s program was ‘Exhibition of Best Practices for Sustainable Development.’ Principal Ms Tania Sen addressed the gathering with a message to empower our students with the practices for Sustainable Development to build a self- reliant and self- sustained nation. The school had invited Mr. Indranil Chatterjee – Founder of Let’s Run Green an NGO dedicated to the production of organic, pesticide free essentials for a healthy lifestyle, Mr. Sounak Bhowmik – Active Member of Prokreeti, working for the conservation of Sunderban Mangroves and Mr. Arun Pal, Artisan (Potter) from an NGO namely Petrikor, as Special Invitees. Parent Teacher Association Representatives too attended the celebration

After a brief felicitation ceremony, the honourable Co Chairman Madam and the Special Invitees inaugurated the banner of the ‘Go Green Club’, that promotes sustainability at the school level. This banner specifies the Environment Policy of the school adopted on April 2022.

A wonderful audio visual presentation on the mangrove plantations of the Sunderbans by Mr. Sounak Bhowmik, active member of Prokreeti, enlightened the audience regarding the maintenance of this environmental heritage and how much effort is being initiated to sustain the delta region of the country.

The cultural program showcased the struggle for freedom with a medley of patriotic songs coupled with dance performances and recitation by the students of the school. This was followed by a skit and quiz on Quit India Movement.

There was a tableau featuring the development of the country in agriculture, science, digitalization and sports. Live models depicting the Green and White Revolutions, models on

Space Technology of India. an audio visual on agricultural development were symbolic of India’s journey to make ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’

Focus on Digital India through live models was another attraction in this exhibition named Kaleidoscope which also mirrored handwork and handicrafts of the students under the banners of Karigori Haat and Kalakriti, the Art and Craft wing of the school.

‘Dekho Apna Desh’ an interesting section on Toys of India, where different Indian traditional handmade toys and print outs of toys were displayed with information on how they are made along with the tradition they carry. Travel brochures made by students of the school YUVA Tourism Club gave the visitors elaborate idea about the various states of India.

An exhibition of photography by the school photography club on the theme ‘Tricolour’ splashed patriotic fervor in the school corridors. Food from four corners of the country, arranged by the Bon Appetite Club of the school, included bhelpuri, jalebi, taler bora along with coconut water.

This eventful day ended with an exhibition of organic products from Petrikor and Let’s Run Green– an NGO that showcased products and delectable edibles and all the visitors carried back the message of building a new India that will safely house the coming progeny.