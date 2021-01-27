Fellow Baishakhi, Shovon returning to his hometown for a political program, violin rehearsal at Beleghata. Sovon Chatterjee comes back in action will have rally with Baishakhi Banerjee | kolkata

Shovon and Baishakhi worship Bharat Mata before the start of the procession. The rehearsal of Behala Road Show seems to have ended in Beleghata on Tuesday evening.

#Kolkata: More than three years apart. Former Kolkata metropolitan and current BJP leader Shovan Chatterjee is returning to his hometown of Behala for political work. BJP’s Kolkata Zone observer Shovan Chatterjee and co-convener Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay will hold a road show in Behala on February 2. The rehearsal of Behala Road Show seems to have ended in Beleghata on Tuesday evening.

The target is 51 assembly constituencies in and around Kolkata. And to fulfill that goal, to fall down with your waist tied. Shovon Chattopadhyay and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay have set to work to organize the 2021 assembly elections in Kolkata with a bird’s eye view. For that purpose, a long road show was organized on Tuesday from the Beleghata building junction to the ice mill by the local BJP leadership.

Apart from Shovon Chattopadhyay and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay, district president Shivaji Singh Roy and district convener Devjit Sarkar were also present at the road show. On the eve of Republic Day, a large number of BJP workers and supporters took part in the procession, which was decorated with one hundred and twenty feet tricolor flags without any party flags.

Crowds gathered on both sides of Beleghata Road to see Shovon Chattopadhyay and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay. At the long road show, Shovon-Baishakhi exchanged greetings with people walking on foot or in a car with the hood open.

In an exclusive interview given to News18Bangla during the road show, the former Kolkata metropolitan sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress. Ekta Mamata Banerjee’s confidant Shovon stabbed the ruling party of the state with the word ‘chokha chokha’. Regarding Uttar Pradesh MLA Prabir Ghoshal’s ‘dissonance’, Shovon Chattopadhyay said that the contribution of Prabir Ghoshal as well as activists like her behind the rise of Mamata Banerjee is not to be forgotten. When that Prabir Ghoshal is also upset, then it must be understood that the acceptance of the Trinamool leader and the Trinamool Congress has come to a standstill.



Don’t stop here. Shovan added, “This is what happens to a party when it comes to the last moment. Before 2011, the state’s ruling party, the Left Front, had a similar situation.”

Shovon and Baishakhi worship Bharat Mata before the start of the procession. Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay said, “Trinamool misrule in Bengal is coming to an end. The people of Bengal have decided to bring the BJP to power.”

