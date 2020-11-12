The last few months have been about taking care of our health and eating right. Continue to keep the right health quotient high, incorporating seasonal fruits and vegetables in for festive cooking. Roll up your sleeves and create some mouth-watering sweets with out of the box fruits and vegetables! Yes, vegetable-based sweets too. The fruits and veggies make for great low guilt sweets. Seasonal vegetables and fruits are easily accessible and these sweets are quick to make besides being easy on the palate.

Wondering how you could use fruits and vegetables to make interesting desserts? The below list will tantalise your taste buds and help in taking you through a delicious culinary journey:

•Apple Kheer: Usually Kheer is made with rice, milk and sugar as the main ingredients, but an alternative to rice is Apples. All you have to do is boil the milk till it becomes half its original quantity and add sugar. Then, choose ripe apples, peel them, grate them and cook them on a low flame till all of the water evaporates. Once the cooked apples cool down, add them to the milk and mix well. Garnish them with a few slivers of almonds and your Apple kheer is ready to be eaten! You can also add cardamom to the milk while its boiling for an enhanced flavour

•Bottlegourd Halwa: We have all heard of carrot halwa or gajar ka halwa, but do you know that bottlegourd halwa is equally delicious? Just peel and grate the bottlegourd, taste it to ensure it isn’t bitter. Cook it in on the stove with ghee and sauté it till the water evaporates. Add milk, sugar and keep stirring till both the milk and bottlegourd come together and there is no liquid. It is optional to add cardamom

•Beetroot Laddoos: These beautifully coloured laddoos are a treat that everybody enjoys. Grate some coconut and mix it with rava, cook it in ghee till it turns golden. Next, boil and grate a few beets. Mix the beets with the desiccated coconut. Add sugar and milk to the mixture and combine it well. Make small balls out of the mixture and voila! Your laddoos are ready

If you are looking for a quicker fix to your sweet cravings, try making the quintessential custard- fruity, creamy and the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth!