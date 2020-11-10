Festive Surprise from McDonald’s! Iconic Chicken McGrill is back on McDonald’s India – North and East menu

McDonald’s India – North & East has re-introduced its popular Chicken McGrill burger that once ruled over the heart of every food lover. Chicken McGrill is now part of all-day menu and available across all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India starting November 9th, 2020, including McDelivery and takeaway.

“Chicken McGrill has undoubtedly been one of the most loved menu items at McDonald’s. We have been receiving continuous requests and feedback from our customers to bring it back and we are excited to delight our customers this festive season with their favorite burger,” says Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

Tailored to Indian taste palate, Chicken McGrill is made with grilled chicken patty and tangy mint sauce, for an authentic and flavorful taste. The burger is also available in Big Hug variant i.e. with an extra patty to ‘double’ the fun and experience.

Priced at INR 79, the introduction of Chicken McGrill will offer our customers more choices at the great value they expect from McDonald’s. “Quality and Value are at the heart of our brand and our customers depend on it. We are committed to serve our customers with authentic and delicious options at a great value,” added, Robert.

McDonald’s has been constantly working on numerous areas including menu innovation. First, it launched Whole Wheat bun to offer its customers a wholesome and nutritious option, followed by Double patty variants of its favourite burgers, Shake Shake Fries and McNuggets with Piri Piri seasoning, then a new flavourful Masala Chai and most recently Chicken Strips. All this innovation stems from being responsive to customer’s voice and evolving taste.

Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to deliver the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

