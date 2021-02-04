Navigation
Kolkata Updates

Finally good news! Kolkata Book Fair in Central Park, Salt Lake in July, Janal Guild international kolkata book fair to be held in july 2021 | kolkata

2 min read


After a long defense, finally got the good news! Not canceled, this year’s Calcutta Book Fair

#Kolkata: After a long defense, finally got the good news! Not canceled, this year’s Calcutta Book Fair. The 45th International Calcutta Book Fair will be held in Salt Lake Central Park next July, according to a statement issued by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild on Thursday. However, the date of the fair has not been announced yet.

According to the book fair calendar published by the International Publishers Association, Geneva, the Calcutta Book Fair was to be held from 26 January to 6 February 2021. But the book fair has to be postponed due to Corona Atimari. The Guild announced last December that a changed date for the book fair would be announced if the situation returned to normal. The guild told a press conference at the Press Club on Thursday that the 45th International Calcutta Book Fair would be held in July following the necessary hygiene rules.

According to the Guild, the theme of this year’s fair is Country Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government had earlier decided that this year’s book fair would celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the fiftieth anniversary of the independence of the state of Bangladesh. Besides, the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray will also be celebrated at the book fair.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:February 4, 2021, 7:38 PM IST

