Aura World Brings Aura Vantaje



Sohna Road has changed considerably over the past two decadesWhat was once seen as an emerging commercial corridor has gradually become one of Gurugram’s most established business addressesResidential projects came up; offices followed; schools and hospitals added to the catchment; and, over the years, much of the available land was occupiedToday, sizeable land parcels for organised commercial developments are increasingly difficult to come byIn that sense, Aura Vantaje arrives at a time when Sohna Road is offering one of its last opportunities to own organised commercial real estate.

















Aura Vantaje to redefine what commercial investment looks like on Sohna Road







Located in Sector 48, Aura Vantaje is a two-acre luxury commercial development that combines organised retail and office spaces within a single addressPlanned with retail across the ground floor to the fourth floor and office spaces from the fifth to the eleventh floor, the project has been designed around the way commercial developments are increasingly expected to functionThe investment in the project’s construction stands at around Rs125 crores, while the estimated topline is pegged at Rs527 croresCommercial units are priced from Rs50,00,000 onwards.







The timing is difficult to ignoreCommercial real estate in Gurugram has continued to remain resilient, supported by sustained office leasing, a growing presence of Global Capability Centres and a mature residential base that drives demand for organised retailAccording to Colliers, India’s Grade A office leasing reached a record 71.5 million sqftin 2025, with Delhi NCR remaining one of the country’s most active office marketsThat demand has also changed the way commercial projects are plannedLocation still matters, but it is no longer the only consideration.







Retailers today look beyond visibility aloneThey evaluate the strength of the surrounding catchment, customer demographics and the ability of a project to sustain footfall throughout the dayThey want to know what the surrounding catchment looks like, how people move through the building, whether offices are part of the development and if the project can remain active beyond shopping hoursOffice occupiers ask similar questionsThey look for workplaces that offer cafes, convenience retail, banking facilities and everyday services without employees having to step out every time they need somethingThose conversations have become increasingly common over the past few years.







Aura Vantaje appears to respond to those expectations through its planningRather than treating retail and offices as two independent products, the project attempts to let one support the otherRetail occupies the lower floors where visibility and customer movement matter the mostThe office component rises above, creating a steady weekday population that can support businesses operating within the developmentIt is a straightforward planning approach, but one that helps create a more balanced commercial environment by bringing together steady office demand and organised retail.







Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder & Managing Director, Aura World, said, “Sohna Road has evolved into one of Gurugram’s most established commercial corridors, and the availability of sizeable land parcels for organised developments is now extremely limitedWith Aura Vantaje, our focus is on creating a future-ready commercial address that integrates retail and office spaces within a strong residential and corporate catchmentWe believe projects in mature, supply-constrained micro-markets are increasingly being evaluated for their long-term relevance, occupier demand and ability to remain active throughout the day, and Aura Vantaje has been planned with exactly those priorities in mind.”







Its location strengthens that proposition furtherSector 48 enjoys seamless connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48, allowing businesses to draw customers, employees and visitors from multiple parts of GurugramAs commercial activity continues to spread across the city, this accessibility has become an increasingly important competitive advantage.







Scarcity is now becoming part of the Sohna Road story as wellUnlike a decade ago, when new commercial projects were announced with regularity, opportunities to launch developments of meaningful scale have become increasingly limited because much of the corridor has already been developedThat changes the conversation for both occupiers and investorsThe emphasis gradually shifts from simply acquiring commercial space to choosing locations that are likely to remain relevant over the long termThe existing retail developments along Sohna Road are relatively older and no longer fully align with the evolving expectations of today’s consumersWhile the corridor continues to attract strong footfall, Aura Vantaje introduces a contemporary retail destination that reflects changing consumer preferences and retail formats.







Sohna Road is no longer defining itself through new infrastructure or fresh land releasesIt is beginning to be defined by the quality of developments that still find a place hereAura Vantaje enters the market at a point when that distinction is becoming increasingly important.