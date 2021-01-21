Fire breaks at Pune’s SII : Five dead, Fresh Fire broke out Again

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 21st, 2021: A fresh fire has broken out in one of the compartments of the same building at Serum Institute of India (SII), in Pune where five people died in the blaze earlier today. As per Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the five persons, who died in the fire incident, were working on the building floor. Fire officials found the charred bodies during an inspection, said Mohol. The deceased have been identified as Rama Shankar Harijan and Bipin Saroj, both resident of Uttar Pradesh, Sushil Kumar Pandey, resident of Bihar and Mahendra Ingle and Pratik Pashte, both resident of Pune. All of them were contractual labourers and were doing some electrical work at the site. Fire fighting operation is underway. Four others were evacuated from the building in the Serum Institute of India’s Manjri premises after the fire broke out at the facility today afternoon.

Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, took to Twitter to share the tragic news. “We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation, we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed,” tweeted the CEO OF SII.

Reportedly, In a statement, SII said – we will be offering compensation of INR 25 lakhs to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms.

Shortly after the incident, PM Modi expressed condolences to the loss of the lives along with the president Ram Nath Kovind and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Both Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as SII’s CEO have assured that the fire would not impact on the vaccine production for the COVID-19.