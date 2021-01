By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 21st, 2021: A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday afternoon. The unfortunate incident took place at the Terminal gate 1 of the institute.

10 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far. The vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plants are safe (Source : ANI )

More details awaited.