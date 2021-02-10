First Catholic Crematorium: Not a grave after death, the body of Catholics will be buried from this time! Crematorium for Christians | Catholic Church to open first crematorium in Thrissur Kerala | national

After death, the body of a loved one will no longer be buried, but will be buried in the crematorium. With the consent of the Catholics of the state, the first Christian crematorium in the country was built in Thrissur, Kerala.

There is no doubt that Corona has taught people a lot anew. While some of these things are temporary, there are many things that will remain in the future. In the case of Christians, the issue of cremation remained the same with the consent of all. According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala is one of the worst affected states in the country. The state, sorted like this picture from the south last week, was in second place at the site of the corona attack. The majority of its inhabitants are Christians. As a result, it goes without saying that this decision was important to avoid the flames of infection.

“The decision was taken with the consent of all members of the Catholic Church in Kerala,” Archdiocese pastoral council secretary Mary Regina said on Tuesday. According to custom, Catholics bury their dead in the nearest cemetery when their loved ones or relatives die. In this way, when the place is gradually filled, the process of burying in another place begins. But in the case of Kerala, there was a growing shortage of space. As the number of members of the community increased day by day, there was a shortage of space in the cemetery.

However, there is no rule of burial among Catholics. Under Catholic law, the Vatican lifted the ban on funerals in 1973. Since then the funeral between them is legal. But it all depends on the bishops of the church. Statistics show that two bodies were cremated earlier in Kerala. The bodies of a retired professor and a businessman from Kochi were laid to rest in August 2015 and 2006 respectively.

