Fishes of Alakananda river anticipated flood in Uttarakhand. Did the fishes of Alaknanda river get a hint of Uttarakhand disaster before? national

#Dehradun: A dire situation has been created in Harappan forest in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Three days have passed since the disaster. The rescue operation is still going on. But just hours before the glacier burst on Sunday, fishermen on the Alaknanda River foresaw the catastrophe. Because a few hours before the incident, the fish in the river were behaving strangely.

It is learned that around 9 am on Sunday, a large number of fish floated in the Alaknanda river. Then the residents of Lasu village formed an alliance along the river. They brought buckets and started fishing from the river. But the strange thing is that the villagers did not have to use nets for fishing. The fish floated by themselves. Such is the demand of the villagers.

Shortly after that, no one noticed the catastrophe that awaited Uttarakhand. But looking at the behavior of the fish, it seems that the fish had already sensed the disaster?

But not just the Alaknanda River. People in Dhauliganga area like Nandaprayag, Langsu, Karnaprayag have also experienced the same experience. Fish and aquatic animals also floated in this area. One resident says there are usually fish along the current in the middle of the river. But in this case, the fish came to the river bank. However, residents say that such behavior of fish is very rare and strange. Even the color of the water had changed. The color of the clear water turned gray.

