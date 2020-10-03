Flipkart returns with its annual ‘The Big Billion Days’ event to kick off the festive cheer

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the timeline of its biggest flagship event of the year, The Big Billion Days – which will commence from October 16th. The 6 day event sets the tone for the country’s festive season, as millions of consumers, sellers, artisans, and brands come together to celebrate. The Big Billion Days event will focus on delivering its promise of a wide range of products with great value propositions to existing and new consumers, while providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country.

The Big Billion Days this year will bring exciting and stellar offers each hour, brought by lakhs of sellers and thousands of brands across categories. Further, Flipkart Plus customers will also enjoy an ‘Early Access’ on October 15th.

Strengthening its efforts to provide consumers attractive finance options, this year, Flipkart has enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform, to pave the way for an inclusive and consumer-centric shopping experience. Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, to expand the reach of seamless shopping. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later continue to bring credit access to consumers.

The Big Billion Days are also set to expand the festive cheer to further generate employment opportunities in the country. This year, the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand. Flipkart has enabled thousands of new sellers to join its platform in the last six months while hand holding them through their e-commerce journey including efforts such as free business incubation support for a limited period, insights in matters of product cataloguing, advertising and speed. In addition, the company has hosted several virtual learning and development events where sellers get a chance to speak with Flipkart representatives and leaders to understand and gain insights into the best practices to attain maximum benefits of e-commerce during the festive season.

To strengthen its existing supply chain capabilities, Flipkart has significantly expanded its Kirana onboarding program to include more than 50,000 Kiranas, who will in turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities. Through this initiative, e-commerce will become more personalized for consumers across the country while also creating additional income streams for its Kirana partners.

Exciting deals across top categories such as Mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery, and Flipkart’s Private Brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers and Flipkart Samarth artisans, weavers, handicraft makers, and other under-served communities. Bringing customized offerings and unique products, Flipkart has also forged new strategic partnerships with top brands across each category to bring a wide assortment of products and deals to ensure that consumers from metros to Tier IV cities look forward to The Big Billion Days. Moreover, this festive season consumers will also experience 2GUD through its social commerce platform to witness an uninterrupted video shopping experience with their favourite influencers showcasing the best offers on the latest fashion trends, gadgets, beauty, and more.

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2020, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO – Flipkart Group, said, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations. This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season.”

Flipkart is working with India’s favourite celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in creative avatars as they engage with The Big Billion Days event. Besides, consumers will also get to utilize their ‘Super Coins’ as they shop on the platform to get ‘Rewards Pass’ for never-before deals and up to 2,000 bonus coins for additional shopping.