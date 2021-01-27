Floating library starting in kolkata from today, floating library starting from today in Kolkata | kolkata

The West Bengal State Transport Corporation is experimenting with trams in the city of Kolkata. Tram World, Tram Library, Floating Library after Patrani.

#Kolkata: The Boat Library was opened in Calcutta this time. The State Transport Corporation has launched a library floating on the Hooghly River or the Ganges in a foreign style. ‘Library on Boat’ which is the new surprise of the ground transport corporation in Kolkata. The West Bengal State Transport Corporation is experimenting with trams in the city of Kolkata. Tram World, Tram Library, Floating Library after Patrani. On the one hand, to increase the attraction of school and college students. On the other hand, the Boat on Library is going to be a memorable place for the tourists who come to Kolkata. What’s in this library on the boat? There are all kinds of books on the blue-and-white boat.

The inner courtyard of the boat decorated with various books on children’s and adolescent literature. Basically there are books of Bengali and English literature in the arranged boat. Besides, songs will be played across the boat. Basically Rabindra Sangeet will be played. Along with this there is a delicious food system. Tea-Coffee-Fish-Fry-Pokora-Cold Drinks-Chocolate will be available throughout the Boat On Library. There is also a system for reading books online. Because there is Wi-Fi across the boat. From today, this library will float in the Ganges. Which is arranged in the hands of transport workers. Library on Boat is within the control of the common man. According to the West Bengal State Transport Corporation, tickets for this boat-on-library are within reach. For those under the age of 18, the rent is only 50 rupees. For those above 18 years of age, the ticket price will be 100 rupees. If anyone wants to go on an educational trip, the whole boat can be rented. For which you have to pay 4000 rupees. Boats will leave Millennium Park three times a day. The first boat will leave at 11 am.

The second boat will leave at 1:15 pm. The last boat will leave at 3:30 in the afternoon. Next time the number and time of boats will be increased as per the demand. Rajnabir Singh, Managing Director, West Bengal State Transport Corporation, said: According to Nigam sources, this boat will be used for reading stories and poetry lessons throughout the year.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:January 27, 2021, 7:50 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>