Four Coins Cafe celebrates it’s First Anniversary Weekend

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Four childhood friends, Pritam Banik, Anargha Ratan Biswas, Sayan Bannerjee and Sandipan Basak who were the students of Jadavpur Vidyapith since their first standard, are the ‘Four Coins’ who founded the “Four Coins Cafe” at Lake Gardens last year.

This warm, vibrant yet cozy Cafe is a budget friendly Continental cafe with a perfect adda zone, and lip-smacking food. The book corner at the do with a good collection of books welcome the book lovers over a cup of coffee and tasty snacks.

The cafe celebrated it’s First Year Anniversary weekend where they served an array of continental platters. Actor Debnath Chattopadhyay and Actress Maadhurima Chakraborty were present to grace the occasion.

Kamalika Ghosh Banik one of the partner of the cafe said “The dream of four school friends started last year and we named it Four Coins Cafe. The menu is curated in a pocket friendly budget. We try to give the cafe a colourful and positive vibe”.

Four Coins Cafe’s Special Pizza topped with pepperoni, chicken, ham, bacon and the Chicken A- La- kiev is a must try. Other than these mushroom cheese balls, Pesce Cotto and the Saporita Pasta is highly recommended. One can wash down the above dishes with tasty and colorful mocktails and a wide range of coffee. The whole range of menu of this cafe comes in with a pocket pinch of INR 250 to INR 450.