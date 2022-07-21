Menu
Thursday, July 21, 2022
‘The Irish Brewery’- a cozy Europian Cafe chain in town

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘The Irish Brewery’, an Europian Cafe Chain, is an unit of the Fortune Bakery and it happens to be the brainchild of Sujata Singh, the owner of this bristo. She herself has curated both the veg and non-veg menu on offer of this authentic and friendly book cafe, which are not only lip-smacking but are also perfectly attractive with its presentation.

‘The Irish Brewery’ has two outlets in Kolkata. In the South, it is located at Raja Basanta Roy Road, behind Lake Mall, with a seating capacity of 34 and in the North, at Nagerbazar, with a seating capacity of 15 respectively.

This European book cafe has a wide range of mocktails and continental platters. The cafe recently hosted an event at their Raja Basanta Roy Road address, where they served their lip smacking authentic European Cuisines, pizzas and the mouth-watering desserts. Actors Rahul Dev Bose and Angana Roy were present to grace the occasion which added a glamour quotient to the do.

The address serves especially crafted European & Irish cuisines along with a variety of coffee mocktails slush.

This cozy and hospitable cafe offers Yuzu Elder Flower cooler and Cranberry Cold Brew to beat the scorching heat. Egg Benedict on English Muffin, Cajun spiced Chicken Skewers as starters are the unique dishes that one can never miss. The Irish Stew is the signature dish of the cafe which is originally been served in the main course, it’s amazing consistency of thick stew filled with veggies and slow cooked mutton is highly recommended.

Baileys Cheesecake the signature dessert option of the cafe is mindblowing and its again is a must try.

'The Irish Brewery'- a cozy Europian Cafe chain in town

