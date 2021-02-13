Navigation
Fooza Foods Private Limited unveils a bespoke menu, “Food is Love” in its platform on this Valentine’s Day
Entertainment National News

Fooza Foods Private Limited unveils a bespoke menu, "Food is Love" in its platform on this Valentine's Day

Fooza Foods Private Limited, a Kolkata based food delivery app is all set to mesmerize the city couples with its handcrafted menu, “Food is Love” on this Valentine’s Day.

On the occasion, this food delivery app will unleash a range of handcrafted dishes which will be curated by the highly regarded chefs of the town. The bespoke menu will be comprised of special combos from “Jataayu”“The Great Gastro”“Chef Anurag” “Chocolate Chef” and “clik Fast” These combos will encompass a number of mouth-watering authentic cuisines like Bengali, Italian fusion ,bakery ,confectionary and delicious chocolates. This offer will be available at this platform only on 14th February 2021.

Fooza Foods Private Limited is the only online food delivery platform in India which connects the expert chefs with their customers. With this unique feature, Fooza avails any recipes directly from Chef’s kitchen at customer’s doorstep. On this Valentine’s Day Fooza aims at making this Valentine’s Day most exciting and unique by providing delicious dishes crafted by the acclaimed chefs.

