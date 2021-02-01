For Rajiv too, the security of Z category, the decision is 6 of the Home Ministry Rajib Banerjee Z Category Security | kolkata

#Kolkata: Within two days of joining the BJP, Rajiv Banerjee got Z-category security. This security has been allocated for him since Monday.

On the way back from the BJP meeting in Dumurjala on Sunday, BJP workers clashed with grassroots activists at several places, including Bankra in Howrah. According to sources, after this, the Home Ministry expressed concern over the security of Rajiv Banerjee.

Rajiv Banerjee himself said that he was called from the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday night. It was informed that it has been decided to give him Z category security. In this arrangement, Rajiv Banerjee will be guarded by 24 CRPF personnel, including a commandant. Rajiv Banerjee has been under siege since Monday morning. Meanwhile, Rajib has his first public meeting in Baruipur on Tuesday after enrolling in the Gerua camp. Even before Shuvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, the central government gave him Z-plus security. Bullet proof car was also provided. On the other hand, Shantipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya, who went to Delhi and joined the BJP last week, joined the BJP from the Congress. He was given Y category security by the central government. Former Kolkata mayor and BJP leader Shovan Chatterjee also got central security. Apart from this, several BJP MPs like Arjun Singh are also under the siege of the central security.

Uttarpara and Bali MLAs Prabir Ghoshal and Vaishali Dalmia joined the BJP in Delhi on Saturday. Apart from them, former mayor of Howrah Rathin Chakraborty, former administrator of Ranaghat municipality Parthasarathy Chattopadhyay and actor Rudranil Ghosh were also present. Although he joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s house, Rajib came to the Gerua Shibir rally for the first time on Sunday. And from there, he condemned the state government, saying, That means the government has not gone to the door of the people for so long. Having to solve neighborhoods. That means there have been problems in the neighborhoods for so long. ”He then said that if the BJP came to power, the government would go door to door from the beginning. Will go to the neighborhood.

