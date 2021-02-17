Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan on his visit to Russia, video tweet of Indian Embassy 6 Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Arrives In Russia For 2 Day Visit | national

Navigation
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Arrives In Russia For 2 Day Visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Russia. He will hold talks with Vladimir Putin’s top officials.

#Moscow: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Russia. He will hold talks with Vladimir Putin’s top officials in the country. Harsh Vardhan will speak on the Indo-Russian Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Regional and international issues will also come up in the discussion This is Harsh Vardhan’s first foreign tour this year This is Harsh Vardhan’s first foreign tour this year He has reached Moscow, the capital of Russia A tweet was sent from the Indian Embassy in Russia It was reported that Harsh Vardhan had arrived in Russia on a two-day visit.


In the video, the Indian Foreign Secretary said, “I am very happy to be in Moscow. This is my first foreign trip in the new year. I am also traveling to Corona to emphasize the importance of India’s relations with Russia. I am looking forward to meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgolov.” We will have fruitful discussions ৷ I will meet academics and media workers to gain experience of Russian culture ৷ All in all, this is to say that Indo-Russian relations are very lively ৷ Indo-Russian strategic partnership is very strong ৷ Let’s see how much more dynamic this relationship is. Goes. “

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 17, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

