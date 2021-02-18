Former telecom director, pvt firm owner get three-year jail in fraud case

A Special CBI court of Lucknow has awarded three-year imprisonment to then telecom director for entering into a conspiracy with the owner of a private firm by placing forged memo of purchase with the intention of duping the government of over Rs 44 lakh.

Special Judge, CBI, sentenced DP Srivastava, the then Director (North Area), Telecom, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), and Pradeep Godhwani, partner of M / s Grand Timber Industries, Paharganj, New Delhi, to three years’ imprisonment, The CBI stated in a press release issued on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on Srivastava and Rs 50,000 on Godhwani.

According to CBI, in 1987 Srivastava entered into a conspiracy in connivance with Godhwani and placed two purchase orders at exorbitant prices on the basis of forged tender memo with the intention to dupe the government of Rs 44,43,945.

A case was registered against Srivastava and others, including M / s Grand Timber Industries.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Lucknow, against the accused. After trial, the court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.