Four days after she surrendered, Maoist associate dies by suicide

A 20-year-old tribal woman from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, who surrendered as a Maoist associate four days ago, died by suicide on Tuesday. She was staying at a government guesthouse under the supervision of two women constables.

Pande Kawasi (20) from Gudse village came to Dantewada police on February 18. According to SP Abhishek Pallav, she was a member of Chetna Natya Mandali – a cultural outfit with links to the CPI (Maoist) – and had been living with a woman Maoist. “After we convinced the Maoist woman to surrender, Kawasi expressed her wish to surrender. She wanted to be with Jogi, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, ”Pallav said.

The women surrendered on February. “As both women wanted to work for the police, they were kept at the Karli officers’ guesthouse,” Pallav said.

On Tuesday, officials said the woman had breakfast and lunch. “Around 4 pm, she went to take a bath. When she didn’t come out after some time, our staff checked and found her hanging from a beam in the ceiling, ”an official said. The woman used her gamcha to hang herself and didn’t leave any note, police said.