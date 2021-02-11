Four days work week a reality soon govt to notify labor laws soon rc, 7 days 4 days work, 3 days leave! Centre’s new proposal in labor law national

The draft proposal for the new labor rules is now in the final stages. Labor and Employment Secretary Apurba said that besides reducing weekly working days, the proposal also includes free health check-ups for employees.

#NewDelhi: While this may not be surprising in the post-Corona world, most people are happy with the Centre’s new proposal on labor. Because, the proposal says you have to work four days a week, seven days a week. The remaining three days will be paid leave. India is expected to have such a possibility in the near future. The Union Ministry of Labor has expressed such hope for the employees.

Union Labor Ministry Secretary Apurba Chandra demanded that working hours be increased in shifts. In this case you have to work 12 hours for four days. This rule is going to be included in the new labor rules. He said the new rules would allow weekly working days to be reduced to less than five days. However, in that case, the employees of the company have to work 12 hours a day. Because there is no change in the time limit of 48 hours a week.

The draft proposal for the new labor rules is now in the final stages. Labor and Employment Secretary Apurba said the proposal included reducing weekly working days as well as free health check-ups for employees. The new rules will also require companies to provide free health check-ups to their employees with the help of state health insurance. Although the introduction of this new rule is not mandatory. The new rules can only be effective if the employees want it and the company wants it.

Companies can extend working days if necessary. In that case working time should be reduced. As of now, the company can choose to work five days a week or six days as per the rules of many companies. Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will announce some changes in the new rules. Apurba said that the final proposal will be made only after knowing about their changes.

Both the employing agency and the employee must agree on the new rules. Therefore, instead of five days a week, employees will have the opportunity to work four days and three days off. However, in both cases, there is no change in the working hours, the Ministry of Labor said.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 11, 2021, 7:57 AM IST

