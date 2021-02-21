Four more arrested for Rinku Sharma’s murder: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested four more people in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri. Five people had been arrested earlier.

Sharma, who worked as a lab assistant at a hospital, was allegedly dragged out of his house and stabbed to death by a group of men on the night of February 10. His brother, Mannu (19), who is a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing, alleged that Rinku was killed by the accused because he actively participated in donation drives for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The VHP and BJP leaders also claimed Sharma was killed for being part of the drive. However, police have denied the allegations and said the two sides fought over their failed business.

Senior police officers said the victim and accused fought at a birthday party over their food joints in Rohini. The food joints closed last year after they ran into losses. Later around midnight, the accused went to Sharma’s house, where Sharma and his brother were standing outside with sticks. A fight broke out between the two parties over the same issue and Sharma was stabbed in the back, said police.

The four arrested on Sunday have been identified as Deen Mohd (40), Dilshan (22), Fayaiz (21) and Faizan (21), all residents of Mangolpuri. Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal said, “After examining witnesses and CCTV footage, the Crime Branch team arrested four persons.”

Police also shared a clip from the CCTV footage, which showed a group of 5-6 men thrashing Sharma with sticks. Police said this clip was used to identify the four accused.

So far, police have arrested nine persons in connection with the murder. The Outer District police arrested five men – Zahid (26), Mehtaab (20), Danish (36), Islam (45) and Tazuddin (30) – a day after the incident. The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch. Police said the accused live in the same locality and are related to each other.

Sharma’s mother Radha Devi said, “We don’t care about their religion but they should be hanged. They brutally thrashed my son and us. They also tried to set our house on fire. We have known their families for years. They betrayed our trust. I am happy that the police arrested the nine men. “

Security in the locality has been stepped up after locals and VHP workers protested against the families of the accused. Members of VHP and BJP had also held a prayer meeting outside Sharma’s house on February 14 and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said Sharma was a “Ram bhakt” who was killed because he was collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple. Police said they are investigating the matter and looking into all allegations.