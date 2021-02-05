Four new flyovers in Kolkata, big announcement in the budget to smooth the way Mamata Banerjee announces more flyovers in state budget 2021 | kolkata

In addition, several more flyovers have been reported to ease traffic congestion in the city and suburbs

#Kolkata: The speed of Kolkata city is increasing in the coming days. The construction of four bridges in the metropolis is going to start soon. To that end, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a big announcement in the budget However, the state has been preparing to build these flyovers for a long time

While presenting the budget, the Chief Minister said that the first bridge would be from Ultodanga to Posta Bazar. The second bridge will be from Paikpara to Sealdah station. The third bridge will be from Jibanananda Bridge to Deshpran Shasmal Road junction near Tipu Sultan Mosque. Which will go along Prince Anwar Shah Road. The fourth flyover will be along Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick Road from Goriya to Jadavpur.

In addition, several more flyovers have been reported to ease traffic congestion in the city and suburbs These include VIP Road from Jessore Road, Ultodanga from Bangur, EM Bypass from New Town, Syed Amir Ali Avenue from Maa Uralpool and a few more flyovers, the Chief Minister said. Announcing so many flyovers at once, the Chief Minister said, “The road will be smooth and the government will run smoothly.” Besides Kolkata, the Chief Minister also announced a bridge connecting Nandigram to Haldia

According to the State Urban Development Department, survey work has already started on these four bridges. The Chief Minister said the allocation for this project is Tk 2485 crore. The number of vehicles is increasing in Kolkata city. In addition, the office has also increased. Increased employment opportunities.

As a result, traffic congestion is increasing every day. In this situation, it was decided a year ago to build a new flyover to reduce traffic congestion in the city. According to that decision, this time the Chief Minister indicated to start the work quickly. The four routes that have been selected are all important roads. But due to traffic jam, it is difficult to travel. Public transport experts say that if the bridge is built in this condition, it will be much easier to deal with traffic congestion.



KMDA has already started survey work on all the four flyovers proposed by the Chief Minister. According to sources, the central expert agency Rites has started work on the construction of the flyover for a study. News of the source, and another path was chosen. However, doubts have been expressed about the proposed flyover from Park Circus to Baliganj outpost. Because, this flyover road has multiple pipelines under the ground. The gas and electricity lines are the most. In addition, there is a proposal to build a flyover from the side or bottom of the branch of the mother flyover. However, many people travel this way. The pressure of the car is much higher so the flyover is needed.

The rest of the flyover is being surveyed. In that case, land acquisition, search for alternative roads, rehabilitation are also being monitored. However, the Chief Minister said, all the projects will be taken up soon if the people need them.

