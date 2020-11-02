Four outstanding social innovators contest for ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’ India Award, 2020

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, the sister organisation of the World Economic Forum and the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, a not for profit organisation of Jubilant Bhartia Group today announced the finalists of the 11th Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) – India Award, 2020.

The winner will be chosen by a distinguished jury comprising industry stalwarts and eminent personalities from different backgrounds. The winner of SEOY India will join the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship community, a prestigious network of social innovators from around the world.

The following accomplished social innovators have been selected as finalists for the SEOY India Award, 2020:

· Sujay Santra, iKure, Kolkata

· Sandeep Patel, NEPRA, Ahmedabad

· Ashraf Patel, Pravah & ComMutiny, New Delhi

· Madhu Pandit Dasa, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bengaluru

These social innovators have been selected through a rigorous process of evaluation based on various parameters, including background research, personal and on-ground team interactions, impact assessment, expert reviews and reference checks among others. The chosen finalists are tech-enabled, accomplished social entrepreneurs working in the fields of waste management, rural health, youth leadership and malnourishment in children. Their efforts are helping to bridge the gap between the marginalised and the mainstream in India. Using disruptive innovation in their respective initiatives, these innovators are bringing change through livelihood generation for rural women, improving primary health facilities, organising BoP communities of rag pickers, shaping vulnerable groups of adolescents and youth and nourishing malnourished children.

The SEOY India Award 2020 opened in March this year and received over 100 diverse applications from 23 cities including 20 applications from women social entrepreneurs. The categories of the intervention included clean technology, media communication, disability, energy, enterprise development, labour conditions, microfinance, nutrition, sustainable farming and water & sanitation.

Out of the total number of applications, health sector leads the nomination tally with (47%) applications followed by the environment (37%) education and livelihood (35%) and rural development (23%).

Now celebrating its 11th year, the SEOY India awards has established itself as one of the most reputed and coveted awards for social entrepreneurs in India. In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation came together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award. The annual award recognises entrepreneurs who implement innovative, sustainable and scalable solutions to solve India’s social problems. These entrepreneurs address pressing issues faced by under-served communities.

Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship was co-founded by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and his wife Hilde. For over twenty years, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship has supported the world’s leading social innovators in their efforts to create a more just, equitable, and sustainable world. The Schwab Foundation provides unparalleled platforms at the regional and global level to highlight and advance leading models of sustainable social innovation. Learn more at www.schwabfound.org

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF), established in 2007, is the not-for-profit organisation of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. It focuses on conceptualising and implementing the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives (CSR) for the Group. The Jubilant Bhartia Foundation’s activities include various community development work, healthcare programs, cultural and sports events, environmental preservation initiative, vocational training, women empowerment, educational activities and promotion of Social Entrepreneurship. www.jubilantbhartiafoundation.com.