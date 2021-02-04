Friendship at Kalapata during the day, Masti at Fifstar at night, intense sneer Mamta before Amit Shah-Naddar’s visit. kolkata

The BJP and the new defectors fired cannons at the word selection.

#Kolkata: Scheduled Caste-Tribal Conference on behalf of the party. He is the main speaker there. He took the storm. The BJP and the new defectors fired cannons at the word selection. He became emotional and said that he was fighting at a young age.

Mamata Banerjee’s speech on this day was given here for a long time-

Subject protection

The health education food we provide is free and wants to discriminate against one another. Remember that there was no incident like Hatras Unnao here.

BJP’s luncheon



<!–

Loading…

–>



Mamata Ubach sneers at the politics of lunch of BJP leaders. Nailed in Delhi.

Predictions about elections

Confident about the vote, Mamata said that if more than 250 seats are brought, the chair of Delhi will shake. The TVs are sold out. I can’t be intimidated. If you tell me you love me, I will clean the house. I’ll put the dishes on the table.

Amfan corruption

L Lockdine context. According to Mamata, no one was paid in this lockdown. An incident happened in Amfan. You said bad. The government will be formed with those who will be with me, those who will vote. Go and see the BJP.

Fight on your own

Mamata became emotional while talking. Highlighting his own struggle, he said, “None of us would give books.” I went to the library and passed the tuke, I made a living. I used to cook. I would not let my mother work. Why is the CPM doing so in the words of the BJP! If you want to get all the eggs of a golden egg, you will die.

Saugat Roy at Singhu Border

Let’s think a little bigger. BJP has sold the country. Today Saugat Roy went to Indus, did not allow entry. I am sad that some Congressmen went to Tripura and strengthened the BJP. Someone is going here. Someone is going to keep the money. Some artists have been told to speak for us. I am saying that a compassionate government will not get one.

Cannon to BJP

Regarding the BJP’s occupation of tribal areas, Mamata said all the seats had been taken away from the tribals. We citizens have not done anything. I have made a refugee colony. I gave tabs and bicycles during Kovid. Regarding the budget, Mamata’s Ubach-Budget Center says it will build 650 km of roads. We have made 6500 km.

The mockery of the defectors

Now the thieves are being taken to Delhi. Cannot train migrant workers. People do not respect those who betray Bengal from Bengal. People respect Siraj. Mirzafar does not.

A request to have confidence in the grassroots

Mamata’s remarks on the future of the state are an alternative to the grassroots, a better alternative to the grassroots. Kanyashree’s girls explain the BJP well. Sonar Bangla? BJP has sold gold to India.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 4, 2021, 6:29 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>