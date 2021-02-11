From Churchill to Sherlock Holmes, the historic cigar of Tiruchirappalli. the last drags of a famed trichinopoly cigar sps | national

This cigar company carries a long history of British India and later. Nazi Germany, in the context of World War II, has a strong commercial strategy.

#Tiruchirappalli: This cigar company carries a long history of British India and later. Nazi Germany, in the context of World War II, has a strong commercial strategy. The company dreamed of a brand image when small businesses and enterprises in colonial India barely learned to walk. It is about the famous cigar company of Tiruchirappalli. Let’s find out in detail!

This has been discussed in detail in a report of 2019. Fen Thompson founded Solai Thevar in 1900. Which gained popularity as one of the cigar manufacturers in Tiruchirappalli. Solai understood the power of branding even at that time. According to Fan Thompson’s proprietor Basudevan, many were running companies called Desi. But keeping in mind the brand image, Fen Thompson continues with the English name. There is a lot of evidence that this organization once stepped up. Before independence, various advertisements, leaflets and pamphlets also showed that. According to a conversation with Basudevan, the company used to send cigars to Churchill at one time.

In the early 1940s. While explaining the history of the Nazi German submarine, the topic of the then Prime Minister Churchill’s favorite Havana cigar came up. There are also criticisms and discussions about sharp-edged Trichy cigars. Crime writer Dorothy Sayers’ detective Lord Wims has come up with this cigar. In the 18th century, Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes also raised the issue of cigars in Tiruchirappalli.

Tobacco used in Fenn Thompson’s cigars was collected from nearby Dindigul. In this case, a mixture of apple, orange, pineapple and grape juice, molasses and honey was made. Workers made cigars in an effort of about 18 hours a day. Although later on this type of business saw little change. Many moved away from making these cigars for fear of business stability. But in the meantime, Basudevan’s son V Rathnavel has said that he will continue to run the family business.

In 2010, ITC launched a premium ‘Hand Rolled’ cigar brand called Armenteros. The advertisement was also eye-catching. There was talk of importing tobacco from various countries, starting from the technique of making cigars. There has also been a lot of talk about several popular bands, including Churchill Special and Black Tiger. However, this cigar from Tiruchirappalli is a little different from all this. In an interview a couple of years ago, Basudevan said, “We have never relied on any fancy or eye-catching words to sell products.” Our customers have believed in this brand for generations. Lots of orders have also come online over time. At first, people ordered out of curiosity. They start to feel better later!

February 11, 2021

