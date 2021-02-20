From Disha Patani to Rakul Preet Singh: Celebs keep it stylish while traveling

In the course of the last year, wishing to go on vacation was no less than a dream but now slowly things are coming back to normal and its time to plan your next vacation! But if you can’t figure out how to plan your outfits, then here are some major cues for you. From Kajal Aggarwal to Bachchans and from Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, take a look at some of the best fashion outings we spotted while the actors were in transit.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani keeps it casual as always while traveling. Going for a basic white crop top featuring cut sleeves, the look was styled with a comfortable pair of denim. To bring it all together, she kept her hair open and styled it with a pair of sunglasses.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a denim-on-denim look – this featured a denim coat in pink color paired with straight-cut pants and baby pink kitten heel mules.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actor looked cosy in her white knitwear which was styled with washed-out denim that was ripped near her knees. Keeping it basic, the look was completed with a classic pair of sneakers in white.

Daisy Shah

We spotted Shah at the airport a while back and we are impressed with how chic she kept her look. Pairing her cargos with a white crop, she pulled everything together with oversized sunglasses and easy-going sneakers.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Bachchan kept it minimal with a striped long top, paired with cigarette denim and a plain black shrug. Abhishek Bachchan kept it dapper with a cream colored hoodie styled with a pair of olive green cargos. On the other hand, Aradhya looked cute in a sweatshirt with a butterfly print, paired with denim and bright pink sneakers.

