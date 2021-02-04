From Kochbihar to Kakdwip, JP Nadda-Shah wants to pull the rope of the chariot in Bengal. kolkata

The BJP is desperate to get Janardhan’s mind before the polls, but is ready to pull the ropes.

#Kolkata: BJP’s bird’s eye rath yatra in voting Bengal. Amit Shah-JP Nadda himself wants to get on the road with the chariot. A letter was given to Navanne on behalf of the BJP informing the route map of the rath yatra. Nabanna, however, said that the permission for the procession would not be given by Nabanna, but by the local administration. The BJP is desperate to get Janardhan’s mind before the polls, but is ready to pull the ropes.

Before the 21st general election, the BJP’s rath yatra has been renamed as Parivartan Jatra. From Kochbihar to Kakdwip, the chariot will travel to a total of 294 assembly constituencies. JP Nadda will start this journey from Navadwip on February 8. On February 9, under his leadership, the journey of change will start from Tarapith-Jhargram. BJP’s all-India president will be present at the event. On the other hand, Amit Shah is scheduled to be on the Kakdwip-Kolkata Rath Yatra on February 11. The BJP wants to run one journey from the Lok Sabha constituency for 25-30 days. And that is why the political turmoil has started.

On behalf of the Trinamool, Firhad Hakim says, such a plan actually divides the society. The people of Bengal understand this. They will protest and resist.

The BJP wants to hold some meetings ahead of this rath yatra. That is why the letter went to Navanne. The state secretariat has to return the letter to state BJP co-president Pradeep Banerjee and ask permission from the local administration.

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya says he hopes the top leadership of the state administration will allow it. However, the threat of breach of peace is not going to be ruled out. A public interest litigation has already been filed in the High Court to this effect.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 4, 2021, 9:22 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>