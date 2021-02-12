From Mitron to MX Takatak, the local app is shaking the market with the Chinese app Mitron to MX Takatak: How Desi Alternatives to Banned Chinese Apps are Performing Now | national

Part of the netizens of the country are disappointed with the closure of multiple apps starting from PUBG, Tik-Tok. However, the country’s apps began to increase in the market with this opportunity. Starting from Mitron, Moj, FAUG, various apps became an alternative to Chinese apps

#NewDelhi: The boycott of Chinese apps and Chinese products has been on the rise since the Indo-China border clash in Ladakh. Based on that information, the Indian government has been banning one app after another in addition to data transactions, data leaks and data theft. According to the government, the apps have been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, some netizens of the country are disappointed with the closure of multiple apps starting from PUBG and Tik-Tok. However, the country’s apps began to increase in the market with this opportunity. Starting from Mitron, Moj, FAUG, various apps became an alternative to Chinese apps. But in what way is the future of the native app? Let’s find out in detail!

Needless to say, Tik-Tok was a very popular app in every part of the country, even in remote areas. First 15 seconds, then 60 seconds of video keeping in mind the popularity of the app comes with the feature. The app had 119 million users in the country alone. But after the closure of this popular app, more than one app-maker fell to the ground. To fill the gap, various local apps including Josh, Mitron, Moj, MX Taka Tak started to increase the market. At that time, the video reel feature was updated on Instagram. As a result, many Tiktokers go to Instagram.

In January, Moj reported that the app had surpassed 100 million downloads in the Google Play Store in just six months. The company claims that the app has set a record on short video platforms in terms of downloads. The same thing is clear in the statements of some users. In their words, the app’s creation tools, editing tools, music library, camera filters and special effects are quite interesting.

FAUG launched on January 26 a few days ago. Speculation about this country-made game started after PUBG was banned. The brand ambassador of the game Akshay Kumar also did a lot of publicity about FAUG. According to the source, within 24 hours of the launch, the game has crossed three lakh downloads. However, FAUG could not beat the Royal Battle game like PUBG. According to tech experts, the game has multiple bugs, including graphics.

On the other hand, the tension continues with the new policy of WhatsApp. In this case, the Indian government has come up with an app called Sandes. Top government officials are already using the Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS) app. This Sandes app can run on both iOS and Android platforms. Like other chatting apps, it has a voice and data messaging system. Behind the app is the National Informatics Center (NIC) of the Ministry of Information Technology.



All in all, local and country-made apps are slowly increasing the market. Now let’s see how far these country apps can go in the fierce competition!

