From this time onwards, the government and the neighborhood will solve the problem twice a year From now Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan will happen twice in a year says Mamata Banerjee | kolkata

#Kolkata: ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Paray Samadhan’ Mamata Banerjee’s government has had great success in the state with this twin project. Before the Assembly elections (West Bengal Elections 2021), in the outgoing budget of the second Trinamool government (Bengal Budget 2021), ‘Government at the door’ and ‘Solution in the neighborhood’ took separate places.

Presenting the state budget on Friday, the chief minister said that from now on, instead of once, twice a year, “government at the door” and “solution in the neighborhood”. The first will be in August-September and the second in December-January. Regularly conveying these two programs, Mamata conveyed the message that this government is on the side of the people To solve their problems, the government representatives will reach the blocks twice a year

Presenting the interim budget on the same day, the Chief Minister informed that 10 million people of this state have been brought under the health protection scheme. He claimed that 6 million new families have received new health cards through the ‘Door Government’ project. He also said that the people of the state will continue to get free rations even after June 2021. The health card will be renewed every three years Besides, the Chief Minister also made a special announcement about the health project. He said medical services would be available at various government and private hospitals in the state without cash deposit or cashless. For this, Mamata has proposed to spend Tk 1,500 crore in the next financial year. It is understood that before the vote, Mamata is explaining that she and her government will be by the side of the people

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 5, 2021, 7:50 PM IST

