Procam International announced detailed arrangements for Tata Steel Kolkata 25K 2022

Procam International, promoter of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, outlined arrangements that are in place for Sunday, 18th December, including medical f acilities, for the benefit of the participants.

Present on the occasion were Debashish Kumar, MLA & MMIC, Sports, Parks and Squares and Advertisements, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Santosh Pandey IPS, Joint Commissioner Traffic, Col. Sudip Majee, Indian Army , Hugh Jones, Race Director; Dr Sanjukta Dutta, Medical Director and Head of Emergency, Fortis and Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

Debasish Kumar MLA MMIC, KMC, said, “Kolkata has been waiting for this event since a long time and we have the presence of all the technical stakeholders today. The disabled runners require the support of the technical team the most. The event can only be successful with the help of these stakeholders”.

Col Sudip Majee.col GS. Indian Army, said, “It has been a great honor to be associated with this marathon and whatever help we can extend from our end will always be there. It is for a great cause after the COVID and all of us really enjoy”.

LIVE TELECAST & RACE DAY TIMINGS

The Tata Steel Kolkata will be telecast live on Sony Sports1 & Sony Sports1 HD from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. The event will also be streamed live on Sony liv.

Race timings are below:

Open 10K & Police Cup (10km): 5:40 am

25K + Vijay Diwas Trophy (25km): 6:26am

Champions with Disability (2:3km): 8:05 am

Senior Citizens Run (2:3km): 8:10 am

Ananda Run (4:5km Approx): 8:40 am

ROUTE FOR THE 25K & 10K

The route for the 25K and 10K is for the benefit of all participants and citizens of Kolkata. One of the most important aspects of the route is that it is a single way route. This will drastically help reduce traffic congestion and will not disturb the citizens. The elite athletes will also get a clear, clean route.

The course for the World Athletics Elite Label 25K race runs past iconic landmarks of the city.

TSK 25K Route

Holding Area (Rangers Ground) – Western Flank of Red road in front of Md. Sporting Ground – Red road ( Western Flank) – – Khiddirpore road (Northern Flank) – Right on Hastings Crossing – St. Georges gate road (Eastern Flank) – Strand road (Western Flank) – Right turn on Kingsway (Southern Flank) – R R Avenue (Southern Flank) – Mayo Road – Straight on Mayo Road ( Northern Flank) – Right Turn Under Park street flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Road (western Flank) – Left Turn near Outram Road Crossing on Park street – Park Street (Southern Flank) – Turn Right on Park Circle 7 point crossing – Syed Amir Ali Ave (Western Flank) – Straight on Ashutosh Chowdary Ave (Western Flank) – Straight on Gariahat Flyover (Western Flank) – Right turn on Golpark – Right on Southern Ave (Souther Flank) – Right turn on SP Mukherjee Road (Western Flank) – Straight on SP Mukherjee Road till Hazra Crossing – Left from Hazra Crossing to Hazra road – Kalighat Bridge – Straight on Judges court road – Right turn on Hasting Park road – Right turn on Belvedere road – cross Bhawani Bhawan – Straight on Belvedere road – Cross National Library – Right on Alipore road (Western Flank) – Cross Alipore Zoo – Cross Zeerut Bridge (Western Flank) – Left on AJC Bose road towards Hastings Junction- Hastings Crossing – Turn Right on Khiddirpore road from Hasting Junction (Southern Flank) – KP Road – Right Turn on Lovers Lane (foul) – Hospital Road (Western flank) – U Turn before A.J.C. Bose Road/DL Khan Road Crossing – Hospital Road (Eastern Flank) – Right Turn on Queensway (Southern Flank) – U Turn from cathedral road crossing – Queensway (Northern Flank) – Right Turn on Casurina Avenue (foul) – KP Road (Eastern Flank) – JN Island – Red Road (Eastern Flank) – Finish on Red Road, opp. Basket Ball Court.