Gangraped and Murder: 12-year-old girl brutally murdered after being gang-raped! Police ordered to burn the body in the dark of night A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed in East Champaran police Asks Accused To Cremate Body Secretly | crime

# Champaran: The shadow of Hathras Kand is now in the eastern Champaran of Bihar. Four rapists have been charged with murdering a 12-year-old girl after molesting her and burying her in the absence of her family. And last but not least, an audio and a video clip went viral after the teenager’s death. In the Avid clip, the house station officer of the local police station was heard instructing to burn the body of the teenager in the dark of night to destroy the evidence. In the video clip, four rapists were seen burying the body of a teenager. The locals are blowing up in this tragic incident.

The incident started on January 21. He was sleeping alone in the house that night. It is alleged that four rapists entered the house and raped her at that time. According to the Times News Network, the teenager is actually a resident of Barbadia, Nepal. His father worked as a watchman in the East Champaran market in Bihar. According to that source, the minor lived with his father. His mother lives in Nepal. After the incident, the rapists also threatened the girl’s father not to inform the police about the incident. As a result, he did not go to the police for fear. In spite of such a big incident, the rapists were still trampling in the area.

According to police sources, the incident was first reported when the voice clip of Kundia police station officer Sanjeev Ranjan came to light. Sona has clearly gone there to instruct him to burn the teenager’s body to destroy evidence of rape and murder. Sanjeev Ranjan was telling local leader Ramesh Shah, “Bury the body before the teenager’s family goes to the police.” The girl’s father then lodged a complaint with the police. On February 3, he met the sub-divisional police officer and lodged a written complaint.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Naveen Chandra said police had already arrested four rapists following an investigation into the allegations made by the girl’s father. A case has been filed against them under the Pokso section including rape and murder. In addition, seven others have been arrested on charges of involvement in the incident and falsification of evidence. Accused Jawz station officer Sanjeev Ranjan has been suspended for directing cremation of Devi and her body before medical examination.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 10, 2021, 1:45 PM IST

