Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar groove to ‘Maula Maula’ leaving fans in awe, watch video

Actor-dancer Zaid Darbar posted a video on Saturday, leaving fans in awe. The video features Zaid and his actor wife Gauahar Khan. The two can be seen posing and grooving to Kunal Ganjawala and Richa Sharma’s song “Maula Maula.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Zaid wrote, “Look around you and you’ll always see me there. Always there for you. ” On Friday, Zaid also shared some adorable photos with Gauahar and called her his “home.” He shared the photos with a caption that read, “At my home with my home,” to which Gauahar replied, “Meri jaan (My life)”

Gauahar and Zaid also shot for B Praak’s latest track “Maaza.”

The two, who got married in December 2020, have been setting some strong couple goals through their regular social media posts for fans.

In January, Gauahar and Zaid celebrated one month anniversary of their wedding by sharing clicks from their marriage day on Instagram.

“1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl, but for me it’s the celebration of finding my true Love, my best Friend, my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong. aidzaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be. I love you HUSBAND, ”Gauahar wrote in her caption.