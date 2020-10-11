Genda Phool music video by Sony Music releases in the presence of Bickram Ghosh, Arindam Sil, Devlina Kumar and Sugato Guha

Chartbuster Genda Phool by Badshah and starring Jacqueline Fernandez was remade in several languages much to the listeners’ delight. As the many versions of the song continue to dominate our playlists, Sony Music India dropped Genda Phool Tabla Folk Mix by Maestro Bickram Ghosh. The song releases a week before Bengal’s biggest festival – Durga Puja.

The latest song is the maestro percussionist’s brainchild. Ghosh’s reimagination of the song has several contrasting elements including – a rap-tabla jugalbandi with EDM and it contains bits of the rapper’s original track. The original lyricist of Boroloker Bitilo (- the hook line of the original Genda Phool), Ratan Kahar has sung parts of the song with singer Iman Chakraborty. The music video has been directed by Arindam Sil and it features Bickram Ghosh, Ratan Kahar, Iman Chakraborty, Devlina Kumar, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anyone who watches the song video will agree that it has the flavour of Bengal written all over it.

Bickram Ghosh says, “Every musician aspires to experiment and see where the art takes them. The Bengali version of Genda Phool was my chance to do that. It has something for music buffs of varied genres. It is a fusion of music styles, artists, cultures and colours. I await the response of listeners.”

Singer Iman Chakraborty says, “I completely enjoyed the experience of singing and featuring in Bickram Dada’s Genda Phool. It was exciting for me to render a song that is potpourri of so many interesting genres and involves such gifted artists. With Durga Puja a few days away, I hope we succeed in keeping the spirits high with this song.”

Genda Phool Tabla Folk Mix is now available on all streaming platforms.