Free entry to Amrit Udyan: How to book your visit and check timings

Visitors can explore Amrit Udyan’s summer edition from August 16 to September 15, with shuttle services running from Central Secretariat Metro Station to the garden.





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President Droupadi Murmu during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2026, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New DelhiPTI





If you enjoy colourful flowers during the monsoon, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to offer plenty to seeThe garden will open to visitors on August 16, with India’s native and local flowering plants expected to be the main attraction, an official said.

Among the indigenous plants on display are Gul-Mehndi, Aparajita, Rukmini, Varsha Phool, Lal Saag and NagphaniBesides adding vibrant colours to the garden, they also highlight India’s diverse botanical heritage.

How long will Amrit Udyan remain open?

Amrit Udyan’s annual summer edition will welcome visitors from August 16 through September 15This year, the garden also features the new Babbling Brook Garden, designed as a peaceful retreat with gently flowing water surrounded by greenery.

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According to Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, the “Summer Annual Edition 2026” of Amrit Udyan will focus on indigenous and local flowering plants, valued for their vibrant colours and ecological significance.

When will the park remain open?

Visitors can access Amrit Udyan between 10 am and 6 pm, with entry closing at 5 pmThe garden will be shut every Monday for maintenance workAccording to Navika Gupta, sportspersons will get special entry on August 29 for National Sports Day, while teachers will have special access on September 5 for Teachers’ DayOnly essential items such as phones, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles and umbrellas will be permitted inside.

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Amrit Udyan online booking

Entry to Amrit Udyan will be through Gate No35 near North Avenue Road, with no charge for visitorsHowever, advance online booking is mandatory and there will be no facility to book a slot after reaching the venueVisitors can reserve their entry through visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.inFor convenience, shuttle buses will connect Central Secretariat Metro Station to the garden entrance every 30 minutes.