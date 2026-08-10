No more spam calls: TRAI mandates 1601-series numbers for service calls from utilities, logistics firms

TRAI directs telecom operators to expand the 1601-series numbering framework to non-financial sectors to combat phone fraud and impersonation.





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New Delhi: In a major push to combat impersonation and digital fraud, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday ordered telecom operators to onboard non-financial sector entities onto the dedicated 1601-series numbering frameworkPreviously reserved for government agencies and financial institutions, the expansion allows consumers to instantly identify legitimate service and transactional voice calls, effectively preventing scammers from misusing standard 10-digit mobile numbers to deceive the public.

What is TRAI planning on assigning 1601 numbers?

The regulatory body noted that moving commercial traffic to standardized number series is critical for restoring trust in telecommunication networksUnder the updated directive, telecom providers must strictly verify corporate entities before assigning 1601 numbers, ensuring that spoofed calls and unauthorized promotional spam are filtered out at the network levelTRAI expects this systematic migration to drastically reduce financial fraud and identity theft stemming from deceptive voice calls across India.

Problem with widespread adoption of 1600-series numbers by BFSI entities

The authority also noted that the widespread adoption of 1600-series numbers by BFSI entities has provided valuable operational experience for expanding the trusted numbering framework to other sectorsUnder the first phase of implementation, the 1601-series will be allotted to entities in the utilities sector, including electricity distribution companies, water utilities, city gas distribution companies, LPG distributors and other utility service providers.

The logistics and courier sector has also been included in Phase-I, covering courier companies, express logistics firms, parcel delivery service providers as well as freight and logistics operators involved in consignments deliveryTRAI said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 1601-series for such calls and telecom service providers (TSPs) have been directed to complete migration and onboarding of eligible entities covered under Phase-I within 90 days from the date of the order.

The regulator further noted that 1601-series numbers would be allocated directly to eligible entities rather than intermediaries or aggregators following verification by telecom operators.

“The distinct numbering identity will enable the consumers to easily identify legitimate service and transactional calls, thereby strengthening trust in such voice-based communications,” the regulator saidAdditionally, TRAI clarified that the 1601-series numbers cannot be used for promotional voice calls by any entity.

(With inputs from agencies)