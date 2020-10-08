Get ready to be stumped while cheering for your favorite team this cricket season at Zobet

Hallelujah! It’s that time of the year again when everyone’s favorite cricket series – the T-20 is here. The cheering and hooting for our favorite teams, the nail-biting moments and so on – cricket is much more than just a sport for all of us. Keeping this craze alive, Zobet, Kolkata’s newly launched gastro pub has come up with Get Stumped at Zobet, an extravagant affair along with live screening of matches. Zobet promises an electrifying atmosphere, a lively décor, super saver offers & contests, a special menu inspired by each team, enticing deals on cocktails and beverages and lots of fun activities throughout the duration of the tournament – 19th September’20 to 8th November’20.

Undoubtedly, we all have our favorite teams and keeping that in mind, besides the regular menu, Zobet has crafted a unique and exciting pizza menu for every fan. Delhi team loyalists can dig into the ‘Delhi Butter Chicken’ – Pulled Butter Chicken Pizza, Jalapeno, Cheese and Circa Pyaz, while Mumbai fans can opt for the ‘Mumbai Bhaji Indians’ – Pav Bhaji Pizza, Bhaji Masala Dust, Cilantro and Grilled Onion. For Virat lovers there’s the ‘Bangalore Protein Royal Challengers’ – Sukka Paneer or Chicken Pizza, Quntur Chilli, Jalapeno and Bell Pepper and for the whistle podu lovers there’s ‘Chennai Jhinga Super Kings‘ – Chettinad Paneer or Prawns Pizza, Caramelized Onion, Baby Corn. Continuing the list, there’s ‘Rajasthan Apno Royals‘- Laal Maas Pizza, Pulled Lamb, Black Olives, Grilled Onion, and Capsicum and ‘Kolkata Fried Riders‘- Tangra Style Crispy Chicken Pizza for our very own home team. For the Punjab team fans there’s ‘Punjab Challengers’ Paneer or Chicken Makhani Pizza and ‘Hyderabad Deccan’ Hyderabad Deccan Biryani for the Hyderabad supporters.

While the stadium has the pitch ready for the players, Zobet has pitchers ready for patrons at unbelievable prices. On offer are the ‘Cosmopolitan Pitcher‘, ‘ Margarita Pitcher‘, ‘Gin and Tonic Pitcher‘,‘ Mojito Pitcher‘, ‘ Whiskey Sour Pitcher‘, ‘Long Island iced tea Pitcher‘ and ‘Sangria Pitcher‘. There are a number of beer buckets to pick from too. With each of these pitchers and buckets, there’s a choice of a complimentary bar snack from the menu.

Gather your squad, as besides the appetizing delicacies and heady concoctions, Zobet has offers and contests like ‘Predict the Score’ and ‘Trivia Nights’, with winners getting exciting freebies. Arrive sporting the team jersey and be ready to be welcomed with a special shot and there’s a shot on the house for everyone when there’s a super over. Guests can win by forming a team on collecting team cards given along with the bill, each time they visit.

All hygiene and safety measures are being adhered to at the gastropub for cricket lovers to enjoy the matches in a safe and eclectic atmosphere. And for those who prefer watching the match in the comfort of their home, Zobet is offering home delivery of their menu via Swiggy, Zomato and direct delivery or takeaway.

So, all you cricket enthusiasts, let’s set the pulse high, get stumped and bet on the good times at Zobet!

QUICK FACTS:

Address – 6 Camac Street, Fort Knox building, 4th floor

Date – 19th September’20 to 8th November’20

Time – 12:00 noon – midnight

Cost for two – Rs 1,100 + taxes (Without alcohol) Rs 2,100 + taxes (With alcohol)

For reservations & direct delivery/takeaway – +91 9163911011 or 033 – 40085314