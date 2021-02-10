Global Disaster Alert: Not out of danger Kolkata, Uttarakhand could be a disaster again! Warning issued Warning System, kolkata in danger, | national

Kolkata is not out of danger along with other places in India. Scientists claim that a catastrophe like the one in Uttarakhand could happen soon in the city of Kolkata.

#NewDelhi: Scientists are still analyzing and researching why the Harappan ban appeared in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The catastrophe is thought to have been caused by a glacier or a sudden eruption of a glacier lake, known in English as Glacial Lake Out Burst Flood (GLOF). At least 31 people have been killed in natural disasters so far. More than 160 people are still missing.

Dr Roxy Matthew Cole, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, said climate change could be one of the reasons. Dr. Cole is also not ruling out the possibility of flash floods as the new snowfall in different parts of Uttarakhand has frozen over the water. A recent report on India’s climate change provides alarming information. It has been said that the temperature in the Himalayas is increasing by .2 degrees Celsius every decade due to climate change. At an altitude of more than 4,000 meters, the amount of warming is .4 degrees Celsius per decade. In this way, the Himalayan ice has begun to melt over the past few decades, and the huge amount of ice that has accumulated for so long is dwindling, says Dr. Cole.

Why is disaster mapping being done?

On behalf of TERI’s Center for Himalayan Ecology, Glacier Shrestha Tayal says natural disasters cannot be prevented, but they can be controlled. If this catastrophic area could be identified in advance, the loss of life and property would be much less.

How is disaster mapping happening?



Glacier lakes that are expanding rapidly or are constantly raining are being explored with special importance. Because the risk of disaster is higher in this national region.

Creating new job opportunities:

Much more money is now being allocated for glacier research. As a result, many new job opportunities are being created. Subjects like glaciology or glacier science are now helping students to do research, not just career building.

How is disaster warning being given?

Dr Santosh Kumar Rai, a senior scientist in the Department of Glaciology and Hydrology at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said India needed to be alert and act swiftly. Rai thinks this warning system is very important. Because it will be possible to deal with the disaster more quickly in an emergency.

It is to be noted that Kolkata is not out of danger along with other places in India. Scientists claim that a catastrophe like the one in Uttarakhand could happen soon in the city of Kolkata. However, not the glacier eruption, Kolkata may fall in the grip of cloudburst rain. And if that is not the case. The whole city will be under water. The growing danger in Kolkata has been evident for several years. The first warning was given by Ayla in 2009. Then a few small warnings in the middle. The last big warning was Amphan. Virtually the entire city was devastated. Multiple areas were submerged. Environmentalists claim that the warming of the Bay of Bengal is actually increasing the danger to the city. Due to which frequent cyclones are being born in the Bay of Bengal. That is why the danger is increasing.

