Global powerhouse “Swiss Military” Brand Licensed to Torero Corporation by Promoshirt SM S.A. for Exclusive Leather Goods & Bags for the Indian Market

Global powerhouse ‘Swiss Military’ Brand has licensed to Torero Corporation by Promoshirt SM S.A. for exclusive leather goods and bags for the Indian Market. Mr. Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military and Mr. Yashovardhan Gupta, Managing Director, Torero Corporation announced their association on Monday.

Over the past 30 years of the brands existence, Swiss Military has made a strong presence in 26 countries globally, with brand registrations in 40 countries and over 600 retail stores across various product segments. Torero Corporation is among the fastest growing Fashion Houses in India, with licenses across powerful global brands such as Swiss Military, POLICE, CROSS, Sheaffer, and owns the global brands V&M, Hacksafe, CommesDesFilles and Sliver.

Mr. Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military said, “Consumers, for over 30 years have shown their love and appreciation for the Swiss Sense of design, adventure, quality and lifestyle the Swiss Military brand represents. Our consumers have long sought a wide range of premium Leather Accessories, Bags and Gifts to complement the best seller Electronics, Accessories & Watches sold globally. We felt this is the right time to bring in premium Leather goods, accessories and gifts to cater to this rising demand of consumers and hence signed on a young, but extremely fast growing fashion house, Torero Corporation Pvt. Ltd. to take on the Swiss Military License. It is a synergy of minds that have a common vision of being the biggest Lifestyle brand in the country”.

Swiss Military is expecting at least a 3 fold growth across market segments for the Leather Category with Torero in the next 2 years of their association. The Swiss Military brand is expecting to obtain a remarkable boost after the new association with Torero in both online and offline formats.

Yashovardhan Gupta, Managing Director, Torero Corporation, said, “Swiss Military is not only an iconic brand, but is also amongst the fastest growing brands in the world, and we are grateful to have been chosen.It is our honour to partner with Promoshirt in their journey to make Swiss Military a Rs. 1000 Crore Brand in India.”

Talking about the ‘Make in India’ factor, Yashovardhan Gupta said, “Swiss Military products are produced globally which is quality checked by its expert global quality professionals. As henceforth, Indian products will be made by Torero in India it will be easier to match the Indian tests and consumer trends including pricing patterns. Torero’s long lived expertise in world class luxury product manufacturing will be an additional strength to take Swiss Military to the next level. The plan is to make Swiss Military products available Pan India in more than 2400 stores. Torero is keen to become the Luxottica of Leather Accessories, and Bags. With 30 years of Luxury lineage and manufacturing for the top Luxury Brands in Europe, Torero is the Private Label manufacturer to the world, and also holds exclusive global licenses for brands such as Police, Cross, and Sheaffer. We are a true design of ‘Make in India, for the World’ company.”

“Torero’s business intelligence and knowledge about the Indian market and distribution chain will increase sale volume in Swiss Military products. Swiss Military would also enjoy the benefit of a ready market and online audience of Torero’s existing consumers. It will be easier for Swiss Military to opt for its planned diversification in product line which includes men’s apparel and active wear with additional focus on women’s fashion accessories, apparel and cosmetics and fragrance also.India is growing exponentially and with increased confidence we see a steady trend of consumers seeking out premium, authentic brands that are sourced in India and hence our decision to join hands with Swiss Military. Our goal is to provide easy access to these brands and offer phenomenal Swiss Quality at an affordable price to meet the fashion, and lifestyle needs of the Indian consumer” Yashovardhan Gupta added.

The Swiss Military Products will be either leather or synthetic leather or combination of both. The price ranges have been kept very competitive and consumer friendly, the wallets would range from an MRP of Rs.1000 to Rs.2500 where an exquisite variety will be offered in terms of usage. Swiss Military will also be launching an exciting range of combo’s, bags, briefcases and backpacks which will be priced from around Rs.2000 to Rs.4500. The products will be available both online and offline.Online the products will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc and offline through Shoppers Stop, Central and Trade Distribution Channels established by Torero. The products will be available in the market within 45 days.