Global Streaming Service Starz Launches Premium Direct to Consumer OTT App ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India

Starz, one of the leading premium global streaming platforms, has

launched its independent direct to consumer OTT app ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India, the company

announced today at a virtual press conference in the presence of Mr. Jeffrey A. Hirsch,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Starz and Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate

South Asia. Building on its reputation for disruption, Lionsgate Play is committed to innovation

in its content, technology, pricing, and accessibility by making premium Hollywood content

available in multiple Indian languages.

The service has launched with a new price point in India, making the app available as part of

two subscription models, INR 699 for a year and INR 99 per month, attractive price points that

give Indian consumers the opportunity to enjoy the best of global entertainment affordably and

at their convenience. In India the app will be available to download across a broad array of

platforms and devices including Google Play store, Apple app store and Amazon firestick.

Starz first launched internationally with its Starzplay international premium streaming platform

in 2018. This month it will expand its global footprint into 55 countries throughout Europe,

Latin America, Canada, Japan and India, scaling to become one of the most widely distributed

and fastest growing premium OTT services worldwide while entertaining millions of users with

bold and curated content.

The platform anticipates continued strong growth in the Indian OTT ecosystem and is

capitalizing on this opportunity by bringing a host of new, provocative, and edgy movies and

web series to India with the launch of direct to consumer video streaming service Lionsgate

Play.

The Lionsgate Play app features a broad portfolio of content ranging from the best of original

feature film and television dramas, romances, comedies, thrillers and action favourites and

premieres, bringing world cinema and television series directly to Indian audiences.

New content available at launch includes:

The Anna Kendrick starrer Love Life, a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series

about the journey from first love to lasting love.

about the journey from first love to lasting love. No Man’s Land a Syrian civil war series that resonates with relatable themes like first

love, fear of loss and family sacrifice set against the backdrop of war; and

The Goes Wrong Show, a laugh out loud comedy series with each episode having a

different theme, including a period romance, spy thriller, a Deep South melodrama, and

a Christmas fable.

The streaming giant will also premiere movies such as the Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers,

Gerald Butler’s action thriller Angel Has Fallen, the fantasy thriller Hellboy, and the action

comedy The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, just to

name a few, with something for every audience.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Starz

said, “India has always been a key market for us. The large and diverse population, increased

data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an

exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play. We’re confident that our unique, exclusive

and exceptionally curated content will generate a great response from Indian audiences.”

Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, added, “We are thrilled to launch the

much-awaited Lionsgate Play app in India. We want to provide the finest, never seen before

content that will captivate our audiences with bespoke entertainment drawing on the most

exciting current releases and our premium library.”

“We will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months, featuring untold edgy urban

stories from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry” continued Mr. Jain.

“And we will continue our Lionsgate Play journey by adding to our deep roster of premium

content through partnerships with exciting millennial stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and

Sanjana Sanghi increasing the breadth and scope of entertainment for our subscribers.”