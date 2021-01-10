GNIOT Group of Institution Offers Meritorius Scholarship in Covid Scenario

By Smita Das & Sumana Das

Kolkata, 10th January 2021 : Recognizing the intellectual talent of scholar students, GNIOT Group of Institutions, Greater Noida an institute of first choice for management, engineering & technology, has declared scholarships worth Rs.10 crores.

GNIOT Group of Institution trust that money should not be a road block in front of student with creative ideas in his/her mind and passion in his/her heart. Institute also trust that intellectual talent of West Bengal and North East should be given equal chance for students of higher studies. GNIOT’s scholarship program is one of the most comprehensive one in this direction. The institute is inviting applications from students to avail scholarships across different academic courses viz. PGDM, MBA, MCA, B.TECH, M.TECH, BBA, BCA and B.COM. For those who are looking for admission in B.TECH programs, scholarships are being given to students based on their performance in 12th standard and JEE-Main. For those who are looking for admission in PGDM & MBA, scholarships are being given to the students based on their performance in Graduation and CAT, MAT, XAT, GAT etc.

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director GNIOT Institution of Management Studies says, “Focus on quality has been the hallmark of GNIOT Group from inception onwards. Benchmarking against the best is it in academics or in administration is practiced as a policy with the conviction that only Institutions that can upgrade to and maintain global standards will survive in the new millennium. Dr. Singh emphasized on flagship programme PGDM or famously referred as PGDM 4.0. GNIOT Group of Institutions is on a task to equip its students with appropriate skills & practical exposure through internships and training. Increasingly, employers expect that students have internship experience so that students come to their first job as skilled and trained persons, ready to hit the ground running. In a big planned way, industrial training and live projects are the regular mandatory features at GNIOT. During his talk Dr. Singh says that we have 300 recruiters on board and highest package offered was 12 Lac per annum whereas average package was 5.0 Lac per annum.”

Mr. Swadesh Singh, CEO GNIOT Institute of Management Studies says, “Students from West Bengal and North East should be given equal opportunity for higher studies and they are at high priority at GNIOT. During discussion regarding campus Mr. Singh says that institute has state of art infrastructure in place. He emphasized on this scholarship initiative which is going to be great help for intellectual talent of West Bengal and North East.”

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chairman, GNIOT Group of Institutions says, “Money should not be road block for the brighter students. We extend different Scholarships and Financial aid to meritorious students based on their academic achievements and potential, to ensure that every deserving student has access to quality education.”