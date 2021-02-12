Going to eat at the restaurant and watching the waiter’s dance cut the time! Great Dance Waiter’s VD Viral, Superhit | Guwahati hotel waiter dance video becomes viral creates sensation | national

He is an employee of Absolute Barbecue in Guwahati Name Surjit Tripura 6 Age 23 7

#Guwahati: Everyone is busy eating and dancing And the hotel waiter is dancing that dance! He is the one who is serving the food and he is the one who is winning the hearts of everyone by dancing! And if you watch the video, you will understand how much talent he has Such a video can not be viral! He is an employee of Absolute Barbecue in Guwahati Name Surjit Tripura 6 Age 23 7 In front of all the guests present at the restaurant, she danced with the song Girl I Need You The song is 8 in the buggy picture Everyone is excited to see him dance like that

This video was released last month Since then, the restaurant staff has created a stir That day a guest came to the restaurant to celebrate his birthday Usually when you go to a restaurant on a birthday or a special day, a gift or a cake is given by the authorities. This is the custom in many places But here, along with that gift, Surjit’s dance এখানে was an additional credit No one could have imagined that such a beautiful artist is hidden in him As a result, as soon as he started dancing, everyone’s attention was drawn and after a while, applause started

Surjit said that he has never taken dance training anywhere He himself learned to dance She learns to dance by watching YouTube videos or any other video After passing 12th class, he moved to Guwahati 7 He started working at Absolute Barbecue 7 There he dances at a special occasion or at the request of customers

Everyone present at the restaurant enjoyed Surjit’s dance, everyone in the net world was very happy to see Surjit’s dance as this video spread.

February 12, 2021

