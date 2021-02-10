Good moment sneeze! Ahmedabad: Policeman beaten up cop-beaten-up-for-inauspicious-sneeze-in-ahmedabad-five-arrested | national

People in the area started beating him. Five people have been arrested in the incident

#Ahmedabad: There is talk of constructing a police building in the area. So he went to inquire about the land. He shrugged openly when talking to people. This was the crime of Yuvraj Singh Jhalar, LRD jawan of Krishnanagar police in Ahmedabad. Sneezing at the right moment is a big ominous sign. So the people around him started beating him. Five people have been arrested in the incident.

Yuvraj Singh Jhala, a 28-year-old LRD jawan, said a few bighas of land was allotted for a police building in the Krishnanagar area. He went to inquire about that land. He was coming down the stairs on Saturday to talk to a couple of people about it. Pushed at such a time. And here is the defeat! Suddenly the people around the policeman asked him, how can he sneeze in such a happy moment?

In reply, the policeman said that he was a policeman. He came here to take care of the land. And all this has nothing to do with sneezing. But who cares! The five accused started arguing with him. The quarrel then escalated into a scuffle. They started beating the policeman indiscriminately. Meanwhile, blood came out from the nose and mouth of the policeman. The incident was immediately reported to the police. The five were arrested and taken to the police station. Later, policeman Yuvraj Singh Jhala was admitted to a local hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment there.

The same thing happened in March last year. Corona infection was widespread at the time. As a result, lockdown was declared across the country. At the same time, a bike-rider was severely beaten in the city of Kolapur in Maharashtra for openly shouting.

According to CCTV footage, he was riding his bike through Gujri area of ​​the city. At that time another biker came to the person’s side, stopped the bike and asked, why is he sneezing without covering his face in the open? The possibility of infection remains! The fight started with this. After that it turned into a scuffle. Another bike rider started beating the man. Within minutes, the streets were crowded. Traffic jams are also created for a while. However, no complaint was lodged in the incident.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Ananya Chakraborty First published:February 10, 2021, 1:31 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>